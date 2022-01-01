Go
When we got together and thought about the kind of pizzas we wanted to make for our Elemental Pizza guests, we wanted to keep things simple, yet creative. We wanted to do the whole wood-fired thing, but we wanted to do pizza in a way where we could be more creative with it – you know, playing with flavors and ingredients to make something unique and delicious, not just delicious.

Popular Items

Plain Cheese Pizza$13.50
Margherita Pizza$9.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Yukon Gold Pizza$15.00
Garlic oil, yukon gold potato, rosemary, pecorino & fresh mozzarella.
Carnivorous Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, Zoe's pepperoni, salami, bacon & shredded mozzarella.
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
Quattro Formaggi$9.75
Tomato sauce, fontal, parmesan & fresh mozarella.
B.Y.O. Pizza$16.50
The Truffled Mushroom Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
The Elemental Pizza$16.75
Extra virgin olive oil, hot coppa, kale, grape tomatoes, smoked mozzarella & parmesan.
Cheese Bread Special$6.00
Location

3000 184th St SW #948

Lynnwood WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
