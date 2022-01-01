Go
Toast

BittyFish Sushi

Welcome to BittyFish where along with endless amounts of sushi, nigiri and sashimi you will also find a huge assortment of small plates featuring Japanese cuisine - all brought to you on our shiny conveyor belt!

SUSHI

3000 184th St SW • $$

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, cream cheese, eel sauce, green onion, habanero masago.
Salmon Nigiri
Seared Salmon Nigiri
California Roll
Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado
Avocado Roll
Avocado, Rice, Seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo
Crunchy Crab Roll
Spicy Crab Salad, Krabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Shallots, Spicy Eel Sauce
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado
Spider Roll
Fried Soft-shell Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3000 184th St SW

Lynnwood WA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elemental Pizza

No reviews yet

When we got together and thought about the kind of pizzas we wanted to make for our Elemental Pizza guests, we wanted to keep things simple, yet creative. We wanted to do the whole wood-fired thing, but we wanted to do pizza in a way where we could be more creative with it – you know, playing with flavors and ingredients to make something unique and delicious, not just delicious.

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

0102 - WA-Lynnwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston