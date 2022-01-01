Fire & the Feast

Go
OUR LAST ORDER IS TAKEN AT 8:30PM WITH LAST PICKUP AVAILABLE AT 8:45PM. Fire and the Feast features modern Italian fare with a Pacific Northwest flair. Featuring homemade pastas and woodfired pizzas. Part of the Feed Me Hospitality family. Proudly located in the heart of Downtown Edmonds.

526 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA$16.00
Cheese pizza with your choice of toppings.
WHITE BOLOGNESE$31.00
veal, pork, fennel pollen penne, fennel pollen pangrattato, grana padano (Avail. DF/GF)
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$13.00
sliced pepperoni, san Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella
SPRING VEGETABLES & BURRATA$18.00
english peas, asparagus, radishes, sweet oregano vinaigrette, spinach puree, olive oil, sea salt
ASPARAGUS & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA$25.00
sweet onion jam, fontina val d’osta chili, olive oil (Avail. GF/DF)
CAESAR SALAD$15.00
roamine, roasted lemon, pangrattato, caesar dressing, grana padano, crispy capers
HOUSE FOCCACIA$9.00
olive oil, aged balsamic, herbs, whipped butter
ROMAN MEATBALLS$14.00
house marinara, creamy polenta, grana padano
Location

526 Main St

Edmonds WA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
