Fire & the Feast
OUR LAST ORDER IS TAKEN AT 8:30PM WITH LAST PICKUP AVAILABLE AT 8:45PM. Fire and the Feast features modern Italian fare with a Pacific Northwest flair. Featuring homemade pastas and woodfired pizzas. Part of the Feed Me Hospitality family. Proudly located in the heart of Downtown Edmonds.
526 Main St • $$
Location
526 Main St
Edmonds WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
