Go
Toast

Moosehead BBQ Grill in Avon

Come Get Some!

820 Center rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$12.99
breaded and fried, golden bbq sauce or ranch, add fries for 1.99
Pretzel- Crusted Walleye$22.99
preztel- crusted and fried, old bay remoulade, slaw, lemon, fresh-cut fries, side salad
Porky Pig$12.49
buttered roll, pulled pork, bbq sauce, fresh-cut fries, slaw
Chicken Parmesan$17.49
two parmesan crusted chicken breats, marinara, melted cheeses, fettucine, parmesan, parsley, side, salad
Baked Potato
Fried Chicken Dinner$17.49
two fried chicken breasts, mashed potato, green beans, smoked brown gravy
Cup Smokehouse Chili$3.99
ground beef, smoked chicken, smoked pork, smoked brisket, pinto bean, tomato, onion
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.50
Fettucine Alfredo$13.99
housemade alfredo, fettucine, side salad. add chicken $2, add shrimp$3
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$11.99
chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, green onion, ranch, buffalo
See full menu

Location

820 Center rd.

Avon OH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salad KraZe

No reviews yet

Please take a moment to look over our extensive menu. We aren’t your run-of-the-mill salad shop! I guarantee that you will find a Salad, Sub, Wrap, Smoothie or bowl of freshly made Soup to suit you. Our portions are large and our ingredients are FRESH!

Cafe Melissa

No reviews yet

We're a small local business with the goal of providing the best possible food and service. We appreciate you and your business! Come in and enjoy or order take out for pick up at our to-go window! See you soon!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0269

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Avient Employee Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston