More on Main

Cafe with fresh food, full coffee service, and housemade desserts. We are located in a building with 7 small shops and the cafe is the main space. We have dine in, carryout, and delivery. We are strictly counter service for dine in.

317 E Main St

Popular Items

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Panini$6.40
Ham, egg, cheddar cheese with seasoned butter pressed on a ciabatta.
Breakfast Burrito$6.35
Fiesta chicken, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, green onions, salsa and cheddar cheese wrapped and pressed in a flour tortilla.
Banana Bar$2.75
Grilled Cheese Panini
This grilled cheese panini starts with our garlic mayo and layers mild cheddar cheese and fresh mozzarella to create the perfect, better than basic panini.
Garlic Breadstick$0.75
Cheeseburger Salad, Sweet Potato Bowl, or Wrap$9.65
Lettuce, ground beef, pickles, red onions, and shredded cheddar served with house made spicy 1000 island. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Sandwich & Soup
Iced Tea$2.85
All teas are unsweetened
Sandwich & Salad
Location

317 E Main St

Streator IL

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
