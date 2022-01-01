Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cozy Corner

720 E Main St

Streator, IL 61364

Eggs & Such

One egg and Toast

$2.75
Two Eggs and Toast

Two Eggs and Toast

$3.25

Three Eggs and Toast

$3.75

Ham Slice

$2.75

Two Sausage Patties

$2.75

Sausage Link

$1.50

Bacon - 3 Slices

$2.00

Sausage Cozy Muffin Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon Cozy Muffin Sandwich

$4.25

Ham Cozy Muffin Sandwich

$4.25

Sausage Patty - 1 patty

$1.50

Four eggs and Toast

$4.25

B & G

Biscuits and Gravy - Full Order

$4.75

Biscuits and Gravy - Half Order

$3.50

Sausage Gravy over Hashbrowns

$4.50

Sausage Gravy over American Fries

$4.50

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Biscuits and Gravy - 1/4 order

$2.00

Hashbrowns & Gravy - 1/2 order

$3.75

American Fries & Gravy - 1/2 order

$3.75

Monkey gravy

$1.00

The Griddle

French Toast - 3 Slices

$3.75

Buttermilk Pancakes - 3 cakes

$4.25

Buttermilk Pancakes - 2 cakes

$3.25

Buttermilk Pancakes - 1 cake

$2.25

French Toast-1 slice

$1.75

French Toast- 2 slices

$2.75

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$6.50

3 eggs, ham and cheese

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$6.50

3 eggs, bacon and cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$6.50

3 eggs, sausage and cheese

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$5.50

3 eggs, mushroom and cheese

Cheese Omelette

$5.00

3 eggs and cheese

Denver Omelette

$6.75

3 eggs, ham, green pepper, onion and cheese

5 egg all meat omelette

$11.50

Morning Sides

Oatmeal - Large Bowl

$3.25

Oatmeal - Regular Bowl

$2.50

Oatmeal - Cup

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50

American Fries

$2.50

White Toast

$1.25

Rye Toast

$1.75

Rasin Toast

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Hashbrowns - 1/2 order

$1.50

American Fries - 1/2 order

$1.50

Corned beef hash

$2.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mushrooms

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Wing Zings

$7.00

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$6.00

Mini Tacos

$5.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

1/2 French Fries

$1.50

Loaded potato wedges

$8.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.00

1/4 pound, fresh, never frozen

Cheeseburger

$5.50

1/4 pound, fresh, never frozen

Cheddar Bacon Brat Burger

$6.00

1/4 pound, fresh, never frozen

Double Burger

$7.50

two 1/4 pound patties, fresh never frozen

Double Cheese Burger

$8.00

two 1/4 pound patties, fresh never frozen

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.00

1/4 pound, fresh, never frozen

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.50

two 1/4 pound patties, fresh never frozen

Cozy Burger - Single

$5.50

1/4 pound, fresh, never frozen

Cozy Burger - Double

$6.50

two 1/4 pound patties, fresh never frozen

Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$5.25

Fries & cole slaw

Steak Hoagie

$6.50

Chicken Filet

$7.00

Cod Filet

$7.00

Polancic Tenderloin

$7.00

Tuna Melt

$4.75

Tuna Salad

$3.25

Egg Salad

$3.25

BLT

$5.50

Jumbo Beef Hot Dog

$3.00

Corn Dog

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Mini Polancic Tenderloin

$4.50

Italian Beef

$8.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.50

Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

$10.00

Patty Melt

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Dinners

Hot Beef Plate

$9.25

Hot Hamburger Plate

$7.50

Hamburger Steak

$10.25

Deep Fried Cod

$10.50

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Walleye Dinner

$9.00

Chicen Alfredo

$11.00

Polish Sausage and Sauerkraut

$9.00

Taco salad

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Tortellini

$9.00

1/2 Spag. 1/2 Tort

$8.50

Halushki

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Beef Stew

$8.00

Pork Roast dinner

$9.00

Zuppa Special

$8.00

Meatloaf dinner

$10.00

Lasagna

$10.00

Cheeseburger basket special

$6.50

Hot Tenderloin Plate

$7.50

Liver and Onions

$9.00

Johnny Marzetti

$9.00

Fresh Salads

Gilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

chicken, cheese, tomato, onion

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

chicken, cheese, tomato, onion

Chef Salad

$8.50

ham, egg, cheese, tomato, onion

Soup

Cup of Soup

$2.50

Bowl of Soup

$3.25

Large Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Cup Chili

$2.75

Bowl Chili

$3.50

Large Bowl Chili

$4.50

Ham and Beans cup

$2.75

Ham and Beans bowl

$3.50

Ham and Beans Lg Bowl

$4.75

Ham and Bean & cornbread& salad

$9.00

Zuppa Large bowl

$5.00

Zuppa cup

$3.00

Zuppa bowl

$4.00

Cup Mushroom soup

$2.75

Bowl Mushroom soup

$3.50

Lg. bowl Mushroom soup

$4.50

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$1.50

Broccoli salad

$2.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Bread Pudding

$2.50

Bag chips

$0.75

Cheese sauce

$1.00

Seasonal

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Rhonda's Famous BBQ Sandwich

$3.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$2.50

Muffin

$2.00

Danish

$2.00

Pie

$2.00

Cinnamon roll

$2.50

Thumbprint cookie each

$0.75

Thumbprint cookies 3

$2.00

Thumbprint cookies 6

$3.00

Thumbprint cookies dozen

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Milk - Small

$1.75

Milk - Large

$2.25

Chocolate Milk - Small

$2.00

Chocolate Milk - Large

$2.50

Orange Juice - Small

$2.00

Orange Juice - Large

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Small Fountain drink

$1.25

Can of Pop

$1.50

Kid's Fountain Pop

$1.25

Kid's Milk

$1.75

Kid's Chocolate MIlk

$2.00

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving great food to the Streator community for over 30 years! Come in and enjoy!

Location

720 E Main St, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

