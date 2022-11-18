Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Morning Good Day 417 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

417 East Main Street

Streator, IL 61364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Palacinke ala Walldog
Smoked Salmon Baguette
Portabello mushroom

Eggs on Top!

Americana

$12.95

Canta No Llores! This combination of Chorizo, cheddar cheese and two eggs (poached or fried) served over house creamy, refried beans and a side of pico de gallo will make you break out in song.

Semic Style

$12.95

Carmelized onions, crispy bacon, and two eggs (poached or fried) served over delicious cheesy, creamy "zgance" (polenta).

Dixie Land

$12.95

Crumbled country style sausage, cheddar cheese and two eggs (poached or fried) served over long cooking, creamy southern style grits

Palacinke aka Crepes

Apricot,pork sausage, gravy

Italia

$11.95

Prosciutto, Spinach, and brie cheese

Veggie

$11.95

Saute Mushrooms, Spinach, Caramelized Sweet Onion, and brie cheese

Palacinke ala Walldog

$10.95

Crispy Bacon and Fresh Rosemary, drizzled with Maple Syrup

BB cream

$11.95

Palacinke filled with sweet blueberry compote and cream cheese

Apricot

$11.95

Sweet apricot and crumbled breakfast sausage drizzled with honey

Seasonal fresh fruit

$11.95

Mixed fruit, pecans and goat cheese drizzled with honey

Banana Nut

$11.95

Bananas, walnuts, cinnamon ginger, cream

Apple Cinnamon Pecan

$11.95

Apple brandy

$10.95

Sugar plum

$10.95

Cranberry pecan

$10.95

Apple brandy (Copy)

$10.95

Breakfast Strudels

Sausage Breakfast Strudel

$10.95

Creamy sausage gravy, swiss and parmesan cheeses, and egg filling in house made phyllo dough

Chorizo Breakfast Strudel

$10.95

Creamy white sauce with chorizo, queso fresco and parmesan cheeses, and egg filling in house made phyllo dough, served with pico de gallo

Sweet grits

Blueberry nut

$7.95

Cinnamon ginger Apple

$7.95

Baguettes

Malca aka Light Lunch

$14.95

Slovenian Kranjske Klobase, sliced cheese medley of cheddar swiss and horseradish served with toasted bread with tomato and onion relish

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Cheese Baguette

$10.95

Fresh avo, tomato, bacon and choice of cheese (swiss, cheddar) served open face on a toasted baguette with parmesan basil aioli

Smoked Salmon Baguette

$13.95

Delicious Smoked Salmon, cream cheese,fresh cucumber slices, thinly sliced red onion, served open face on a toasted baguette with hard boiled egg, fruit parfait, or cottage cheese

Brussel Sprouts Baguette

$10.95

brussel sprouts, mozz cheese, prosciutto, goat cheese on a toasted, garlic-rubbed baguette

Baguette and Bacon

$10.95

Crispy bacon, sauteed mushroom and spinach, caramelized onions and parmesan cheese served open face on toasted baguette with parmesan basil aioli

Portabello mushroom

$11.95

Parmesan basil aioli, broiled portabello mushroom, sweet onion, lettuce, tomato on a toasted ciabatta roll

Solata Caprese

$10.95

Sliced tomato, fresh basil, sliced mozzarella seasoned with salt and olive oil served with avocado and toasted crusty bread. Add Prosciutto 3.00

Zucchini baguette

$10.95

Zucchini caprese

$9.95

Sides

Slovenian Potato Salad

$3.00

Potatoes, red onions, cucumber all thinly sliced tossed in an oil & vinegar dressing

Slovenian Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Thinly sliced cucumbers & sweet Vidalia onions in an oil & vinegar dressing

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Greek Yogurt (plain)

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Zgance aka Polenta

$3.00

Fried egg

$2.00

Poached egg

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Soup of the day

$4.00

Sweet Treats

Carrot Cake slice

$6.00

Delicious carrot cake with a special ingredient for an extra moist cake. Pecans, and cream cheese frosting make this cake a winner!

Crescent Cookies by the dozen

$4.00

These buttery, light walnut crescents are a Slavic specialty aka as Russian Tea cookies, Mexican wedding cookies, everyone loves these cookies. This is the Slovenian take on a favorite ethnic tradition. Price per dozen

Apple Strudel

$4.00

Hand made phyllo dough, stretched so thin you can read a newspaper through it, filled with tart and sweet apples slices, sugar and cinnamon. Rolled up Rozek style and baked to a crispy flaky crust served toasty warm. Make it ala mode with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (add 1.00)

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$4.00

Luscious layers of Greek Yogurt and fresh seasonal fruit topped with crunchy granola

Full carrot cake

$50.00

3 crescent cookies

$1.50

6. Crescent cookies

$3.00

Seasonal Sweets

Chocolate Torte

$5.00Out of stock

Mirror glaze cascades down this super tasty chocolate 4 layer torte. Delicious cocoa mousse filling add big taste and lightness to this beautiful cake.

Krofe

Krofe

$2.50Out of stock

This light Slovenian holiday specialty is a perfect alternative to a traditional doughnut. Think beignet and you are in the right flavor neighborhood. Available for Fat Tuesday, Easter, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day. Advance order required for quantities of 12 or more.

Cinnamon Sugar Crepes

$5.00

Potica

$4.00Out of stock

*Potica description*

Kremeschnitte

$5.00Out of stock

*Kremeschnitte description*

Hot Drinks

Freshly Perked coffee

$2.50

Percolator Coffee-brewed like Grandma did!

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mineral water

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Thanksgiving punch

$2.00

Sparkling cranberrty

$3.50

Cranberry lemonade

$3.50

Sparking lemonade

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Old Country meets the New World

Location

417 East Main Street, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

More on Main
orange starNo Reviews
317 E Main St Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Cozy Corner
orange starNo Reviews
720 E Main St Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Jackpots Pub
orange starNo Reviews
110 e hickory st Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Georgies Pub - New - 527 south illinois st
orange starNo Reviews
527 south illinois st Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Vegas Wings
orange starNo Reviews
309 E McKinley Rd Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
New Chalet Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
514 State St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Streator
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston