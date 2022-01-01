Mo's House
Welcome! Thanks for checking out our Mo's House store. We hope you can find everything that you are looking for. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call.
1114 Parrett Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1114 Parrett Street
Evansville IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Schymik's Kitchen
We look forward to dining with you.
Sauced
Located in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, Sauced is a dimly lit American-Italian restaurant with a romantic atmosphere.
Bokeh Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Evansville Brewhouse
Come in and enjoy!