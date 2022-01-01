Motto Tea Cafe
What's your Motto?
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A
Popular Items
Location
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A
San Gabriel CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel
Come in and enjoy!
Boba Ave 8090全统店
Come in and enjoy!
The Alley - San Gabriel
Come in and enjoy!
Tay Ho - San Gabriel
Established in 1986 by a team passionate for authenticity and efficiency, Tay Ho is taking tradition to-go.
Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, our restaurants honor the tradition of authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food.
We love Vietnamese cuisine for its rich history and versatility. The focus is on the preparation: handcrafted elements, slow cooked broths, steamed vegetables. Ordering from Tay Ho means receiving a healthy and nutritious meal every time.