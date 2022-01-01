Go
Toast

Motto Tea Cafe

What's your Motto?

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Orange Tea 橙子茶$5.75
Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾$15.25
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only>
Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Fruit Melody 水果茶$5.75
水果茶大合唱
Mango in Uji 芒果遇上宇治$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea.
Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist
Cheesy Strawberry 芝士草莓$6.15
Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都$6.15
芒果遇上京都
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶$5.50
桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶
Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice.
Addictive taste in every sip!
King Grape Tea 多肉提子$6.15
多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹
See full menu

Location

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A

San Gabriel CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dong Ting Chun San Gabriel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boba Ave 8090全统店

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Alley - San Gabriel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tay Ho - San Gabriel

No reviews yet

Established in 1986 by a team passionate for authenticity and efficiency, Tay Ho is taking tradition to-go.
Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, our restaurants honor the tradition of authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food.
We love Vietnamese cuisine for its rich history and versatility. The focus is on the preparation: handcrafted elements, slow cooked broths, steamed vegetables. Ordering from Tay Ho means receiving a healthy and nutritious meal every time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston