Gigante Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats.

The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience.

Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.

