Go
Toast

Amal Catering

Middle Eastern Cuisine

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD • $$

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD

Great Neck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marie Blachere

No reviews yet

Welcome! Our Traditional French Bakery & Cafe serves high quality breads, pastries, sandwiches and more for the best prices in town. Let the aromas of our freshly baked goods welcome you to our bakery.

32 Middle Neck Road

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Sea Bar

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out or Delivery to your home!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston