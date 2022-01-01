Amal Catering
Middle Eastern Cuisine
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD
Great Neck NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marie Blachere
Welcome! Our Traditional French Bakery & Cafe serves high quality breads, pastries, sandwiches and more for the best prices in town. Let the aromas of our freshly baked goods welcome you to our bakery.
32 Middle Neck Road
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Greek Xpress
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.
Sea Bar
Dine In, Take Out or Delivery to your home!