The Snack Shack

review star

No reviews yet

660 White Plains Rd

Eastchester, NY 10709

Popular Items

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Kid's Boneless Wings Meal

SNACKS

REGULAR FRIES

$4.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$12.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

DAVID'S COOKIE

$4.00

MS. VICKI CHIPS

$3.00

SNACK BAR

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

CHICKEN SCARP BITES

$8.00

Boneless Chicken Wings | Hot Garlic Cherry Peppers

BIG POPCORN BAG

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Pico De Gallo | Jalapeños | Sour Cream | Guacamole | Black Olives

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Chopped Romaine | Ceasar Dressing | Garlic Croutons | Shaved Parmesan Cheese

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.00

Bacon | Blue Cheese | Tomato | Chicken | Egg | Avocado | Chopped Romaine

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Shredded Kale | Quinoa | Red Onion | Feta | Tomato | Cucumber | Chicken

SUMMER SALAD

$13.00

Mixed Greens | Roasted Peaches | Blueberries | Dried Cranberries | Strawberries | Balsamic Dressing

TUNA POKÈ SALAD

$14.00

Raw Tuna | Sesame Seeds | Avocado | Pickled Carrots | Nappa Cabbage | Nori | Brown Rice | Wakame | Cucumber | Asian Ginger Dressing

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$12.00

Mixed Greens | Cucumber | Tomato | Balsamic Dressing

SANDWICHES | WRAPS

BLT

$9.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato | Texas Toast

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

Frank's Red Hot | Blue Cheese Dressing | Chicken Tenders | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.00

Chicken Salad | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato

TURKEY CLUB

$10.00

Roasted Turkey | Applewood Bacon | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato | Texas toast

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$9.00

Tuna Salad | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

Ceasar Dressing | Chicken Tenders | Romaine Lettuce | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Swiss Cheese | Avocado | Mayo | Alfafa Sprouts | Tomato

LOBSTER ROLL BUTTER

$15.00

Warm Lobster Meat | Clarified Butter | Hawaiian Roll

LOBSTER ROLL CLASSIC

$15.00

Chilled Lobster Meat | Mayo | Celery | Dill | Hawaiian Roll

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet | Mike's Hot Honey | Pickles | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato

GRILL

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Niman Ranch 6oz Burger | American Cheese | Leaf Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche Bun

VEGAN BURGER

$10.00

4oz Beyond Burger Patty | Vegan Mayo | Alfafa Sprouts | Avocado | Red Onion

GIANT BOAR'S HEAD HOT DOG

$5.00

KID'S

Kid's Burger Meal

$8.00

Kid's Burger (No Meal)

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog (No Meal)

$5.00

Kid's Boneless Wings Meal

$8.00

Kid's Boneless Wings (No Meal)

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese (No Meal)

$5.00

BREAKFAST

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Banana

$1.00

Buttered Roll

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Parfait

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Beverage

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda 20oz

$3.00

Fountain 32oz

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Iced Coffee 16oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea (Lipton)

$3.00

Ice Coffee Vanilla

$5.00

Ice Coffee Hazelnut

$5.00

Beer

Bud

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Goose Island

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Slushies

Pina Colada Slushee

$9.00

Margarita Slushee

$9.00

Vodka Lemondade Slushee

$9.00

Blue Razberry Slushee(NA)

$5.00

Cherry Slushee(NA)

$5.00

Fruit Punch Slushee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lake Isle Country Cub's poolside cafe & grille

Website

Location

660 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709

Directions

Gallery
The Snack Shack image
The Snack Shack image

