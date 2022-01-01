Go
Toast

My Kitchen

Boutique wedding and events with a modern American restaurant, and beautiful garden.

106-17 Metropolitan Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

106-17 Metropolitan Avenue

Forest Hills NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dylan's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nick's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Il Poeta - Forest Hills

No reviews yet

Fine Northern Italian Dining. Chef Mario DiChiara- Michelin recognized - Bib Gourmand recipient.

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come experience the beautiful all new Dee's interior and incredible new menu items!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston