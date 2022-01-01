My Kitchen
Boutique wedding and events with a modern American restaurant, and beautiful garden.
106-17 Metropolitan Avenue
Location
106-17 Metropolitan Avenue
Forest Hills NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dylan's
Come on in and enjoy!
Nick's Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Il Poeta - Forest Hills
Fine Northern Italian Dining. Chef Mario DiChiara- Michelin recognized - Bib Gourmand recipient.
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
Come experience the beautiful all new Dee's interior and incredible new menu items!