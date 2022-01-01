Go
Nags Head Pizza Company

NHPC North in Kitty Hawk delivers to Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills and is open for takeout!

3701 North Croatan Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ultimate
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, roasted mushroom, banana pepper, black olive.
Farmer's Market
Mozzarella base with fresh spinach, roasted broccoli, roasted mushroom, yellow onion, roma tomato and finished with an olive oil drizzle & grated parmesan.
16" BYO
12" BYO
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage & ham
BYO 10"$11.00
Hulk Smash
Pesto base with mozzarella, house meatballs, roasted mushroom & shaved parmesan.
Bread Sticks (6)$3.00
Six breadsticks tossed in olive oil, parmesan, salt, pepper & garlic. Served with sauce.
Steve's Jam (Margarita)
Mozzarella base, bruschetta, ciliegine mozzarella and finished with olive oil, fresh basil, salt, pepper & parmesan.
Pepperoni Roll$4.00
Pepperoni & mozzarella baked in pizza dough. Served with sauce.
3701 North Croatan Highway

Kitty Hawk NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
