Nana's Kitchen

Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown

No reviews yet

Whether you’re in the mood for some of the best pizza in New Jersey or you’re looking for a full menu featuring traditional Italian food made with the finest ingredients, Pasquale's Pizzeria III in Middletown will exceed your expectations every time.

​

We have created a full menu for the entire family and friends including healthy choices, Vegan, Gluten-free, party and GAME DAY food...

