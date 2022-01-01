Super burritos in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve super burritos
More about Felipe's - Logan Landings
Felipe's - Logan Landings
2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
|Super Carnitas Burrito*
|$11.00
slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole
More about Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza
Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza
4255 Tamiami Trail North, Naples
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
|Super Carnitas Burrito*
|$11.00
slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole