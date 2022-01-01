Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Super burritos in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve super burritos

Item pic

 

Felipe's - Logan Landings

2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
Super Carnitas Burrito*$11.00
slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole
More about Felipe's - Logan Landings
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza

4255 Tamiami Trail North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
Super Carnitas Burrito*$11.00
slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole
More about Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Fish Tacos

Pancakes

Lasagna

Penne

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Grilled Steaks

Margherita Pizza

Gumbo

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (24 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1024 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston