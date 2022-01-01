Go
Toast

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits

Welcome to Coffee and Spirits Online Ordering! We make it our goal to not only highlight the beautiful world of Coffee but Spirits as well! Feel free to indulge in both TO GO!

10 Sims Ave Unit 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Earl Grey & Lavender Latté
Earl Grey Tea & Lavender wand simple syrup is added to fresh lemon juice and water. Shaken together to form a refreshing and floral Lemonade perfect for Spring!
Mint Matcha Mule
Combining the flavors of Lime, Mint and Matcha create something truly delicious and refreshing. Adding Ginger beer makes these flavors jump on your pallet. A playful cafe take on a bar classic.
Well Vodka (Sobeiski)$7.00
Mocha$6.00
Espresso, steamed milk & chocolate
Chai Latte$5.00
Brewed Chai Concentrate w/ Steamed Milk
Lite Roast
Rotating single origin Lite Roast. Bight, nuanced flavors.
Snap Chill Iced Coffee
Honey, Ginger & Chamomile Latte
In this Spring forward Latte, we take our house made Hot Toddy syrup made from Honey, Ginger and Chamomile tea and add it to a delicious latte. A couple dashes of Ginger extract help give this latte a welcome kick!
Latte
Espresso with micro steamed milk
Dark Roast
Bold, deep flavor.
See full menu

Location

10 Sims Ave Unit 101

Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wright's Creamery

No reviews yet

Visit our new location, Wright's Creamery at the new Farm Fresh RI Hub in Providence!

Los Andes Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
**Please note that some menu item's pricing are different from online menu** due to market inconveniences

The Bodega on Smith

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nero's Foundry Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston