Go
New Orleans Original Daiquiri image

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

456 LAPALCO BLVD

GRETNA, LA 70056

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

456 LAPALCO BLVD, GRETNA LA 70056

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Sultans Shawarma Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuji Hana Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

Barrow Catfish - Lapalco

No reviews yet

Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston