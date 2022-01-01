Tony Mandina's
A family owned and operated Italian Restaurant serving exquisite Sicilian cuisine for over 39 years, just minutes from downtown New Orleans.
SEAFOOD
1915 Pratt Street • $$
Location
1915 Pratt Street
Gretna LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
