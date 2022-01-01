Go
Toast

Tony Mandina's

A family owned and operated Italian Restaurant serving exquisite Sicilian cuisine for over 39 years, just minutes from downtown New Orleans.

SEAFOOD

1915 Pratt Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1595 reviews)

Popular Items

$10 Lasagna TOGO$10.00
Breadpudding$8.00
Grace's original recipe made with our homemade bread, pineapples, & golden raisins topped with rum sauce
Garlic Toast$1.50
5 toast/order
A Trio of Meatballs$7.00
A trio of our famous made meatballs served with Red Gravy
Redfish Alia$29.00
Pan seared Redfish, artichoke hearts, capers, mushrooms, green onions, & fresh parsley in a white wine lemon garlic butter sauce with lump crabmeat served over Linguine pasta
Small Mandina’s Italian Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, olive salad blend, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan, our signature creamy Italian dressing
Brownie & Ice Cream$8.00
Warm chocolate chip brownie topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream
Sicilian Eggplant Sticks$11.00
Hand cut and coated in our seasoned breadcrumb recipe, fried to a crisp tenderness. Served with Red Gravy
Chicken Lindsey Grace$20.00
Crispy chicken over Angel Hair pasta tossed with an herb Alfredo sauce
Veal Classico$24.00
Breaded veal topped with shrimp & crabmeat stuffing, ladled with a creamy herb Alfredo sauce. Served with Angel Hair pasta topped with Red Gravy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1915 Pratt Street

Gretna LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tan Dinh

No reviews yet

Vietnamese Cuisine

Riverboat Louis Armstrong

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banana Blossom

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston