NOLA Cajun Kitchen

Authentic Cajun fare open for takeout and outdoor dining

SEAFOOD

340 W Boylston St • $$

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CATFISH PO BOY$12.00
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
SURF N' TURF PO BOY$14.00
Cornmeal crusted fried shrimp and N’awlins roast beef. Served with Cajun fries.
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET$18.00
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.
GATOR SAUSAGE PO BOY$13.00
Alligator and pork seasoned with authentic Cajun spices. Served with Cajun fries.
BOUDIN BALLS (4)$10.00
Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard
FRIED CALAMARI BASKET$15.00
Tender calamari breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun marinara and Cajun remoulade.
LOUISIANA HOT SAUSAGE PO BOY$11.00
Hot links, a Louisiana classic! Served with Cajun fries.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP BASKET$17.00
FRIED PICKLES$6.00
Juicy pickles breaded and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

340 W Boylston St

West Boylston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
