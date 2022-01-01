Go
Nomi Sushi

Fresh sushi & authentic Japanese cuisine.

217 Bridge St

Popular Items

DANCING TUNA$20.00
spicy tuna roll inside, sliced fresh ahi tuna on top, soy & sake glaze
CRUNCHY TUNA$16.00
fresh ahi tuna tartare, cucumber, unagi sauce, tempura flake
GREEN GODDESS$14.00
marinated cucumber, avocado, scallion, asparagus, green goddess aioli
HAWAIIAN$14.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango sauce
AHI TUNA$16.00
fresh ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado
HOUSE SALAD$5.00
fresh greens, miso & ginger dressing
CALIFORNIA$16.00
blue crab, cucumber, avocado
HAMACHI JALAPENO$16.00
yellowtail tartare, scallion, avocado, sriracha aioli, jalapeno
SPICY TUNA$16.00
fresh ahi tuna tartare, cucumber, sriracha aioli
GOOD GOURD$16.00
roasted butternut squash, pickled apple, scallion, sesame, honey & soy glaze
Location

217 Bridge St

Charlevoix MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

East Park Tavern

Pub style food and atmosphere.
Drinks being served in a outdoor patio feel 3rd floor bar.

Bridge Street Tap Room

The Bridge Street Tap Room is a Michigan Craft Beer haven located in beautiful Downtown Charlevoix. Overlooking Round Lake, the Tap Room offers 32-Taps of Michigan Craft Beer and Hard Cider, as well as a Wine & Spirits Portfolio. Whether you're in the mood for small plates to snack on, burgers & sandwiches to feed the crave, pizzas because you can't resist, or entrees that excel in culinary flavor & creativity - stop in & let the Bridge Street Tap Room deliver a memorable Northern Michigan Experience to you.

The Cantina

Come in and enjoy the best Mexican in Northern Michigan. Serving award-winning tacos & handcrafted cocktails in a casual back alley atmosphere!

The Argonne House

While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads.
Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!

