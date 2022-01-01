Go
Noodle Shack

Noodle Shack offers different type of food item, with a number of vegan and vegetarian options, as well. Bask in both comfort and excitement while enjoying our signature dishes.. We serving Ramen and pho — two entrees that bear similar elements but that vary wildly in flavor.

1032 Lititz Pike

Popular Items

Tonkatsu Ramen$14.00
Topped w chashu(braised pork belly),seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, nori and scallions.
Spicy Tantan Ramen$15.00
it is a spicy noodle dish based on the chinese dandan noodles. the broth is spicy typically made with spicy chili oil, ground pork, and green onion. Pork belly chashu, , bok choy, bamboo shoots, seasoned egg.
Classic Beef Pho$13.00
Serve with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, lime topped with scallions, cilantro and onions
Fresh Summer Rolls$7.50
Vegetarian or Pork and Shrimp with rice noodles, lettuce and mint wrapped with rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
Vietnamese egg roll$6.50
Ground pork, garlic, shiitake mushroom, noodle and onions rolled in egg wrapper and deep fried.
Shack buns$8.00
Pork belly, scallions and cucumber with sweet sauce
Pad Thai$12.00
stir-fry dish made with rice noodles, shrimp or chicken, peanuts, a scrambled egg and bean sprouts., bok choy, shallots, carrots, tofu and scallion
Shrimp shumai$6.00
(steam or Fried) Shrimp Dumpling 6pcs
Drunken Noodle$12.00
Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao) is a favorite Thai dish made with rice noodles, often eaten in Thailand on late nights after drinking with friends!
Gyoza$7.00
pan fried dumpling
Location

1032 Lititz Pike

Lititz PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

