Norman Quack's Chophouse

Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch.
PLEASE NOTE:
If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 342-0446 or (651) 342-0426
**Allergy Information**
Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

1400 W Frontage Rd

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie$8.99
Add Dressing/Sauce Online
Napkins
Two Walleye Dinner$24.99
Two filets, lightly breaded, without anything to mask their classic appeal. Minnesota's favorite fish!
Pesto Primavera Full$15.99
Almost an entire garden of fresh vegetables lovingly blended with our roasted pesto sauce and Quack's fettuccine.
Side Skinny Fries$2.49
Utensils
Blackened Catfish Dinner$18.99
Fresh filet of river catfish, cajun-seasoned and skillet blackened. Decorated with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo.
One Walleye Dinner$18.99
One filet, lightly breaded, without anything to mask their classic appeal. Minnesota's favorite fish!
Chicken Alfredo Full$18.99
Garlic chicken, sliced mushrooms, onions and Roma tomatoes pan seared, tossed i our light alfredo sauce and set on a bed of tender fettucini.
Location

1400 W Frontage Rd

Stillwater MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER

Counter-serve spot with a meat-centric menu, including roast beef, brisket & pulled pork sandwiches.

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes!
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

Passion to challenge the expected and confront the unconfronted we offer a menu of approachable and rustic east coast tuta da ginnastica or "tracksuit" style Italian dishes. Old-school meets new school and East Coast meets Midwest. Devil's Advocates serves healthy and devious food with elegant flavors that are often made with locally sourced ingredients

Hotel Crosby

Come on in and enjoy!

