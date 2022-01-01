Norman Quacks Chophouse

Go
Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch.
PLEASE NOTE:
If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 982-6777 or (651) 464-0084
**Allergy Information**
Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

843 W Broadway Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Dipper$15.99
Forget what you think you know about this classic sandwich. Ours is real roasted prime rib, sliced thin, piled high on a fabulous toasted sourdough hoagie and smothered in mozzarella. Served au jus.
Blue Suede Shoes Online$13.99
The King's favorite! Two thick strips of apple smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, dripping with homemade blue cheese dressing. "Hubba Hubba" on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato * pickle.
(Cannot be made without blue cheese dressing.)
Side Sweet Potato Fries$2.49
Add Dressing/Sauce Online
Onion Rings App Online$10.99
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
Quack Tender Salad Full$13.99
Fresh greens and chopped vegetables mixed with shredded cheese and topped with hot, delicious chicken tenders. *Note: Choosing Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.*
Chophouse Cheese Curds$9.99
Norm's beer batter, Wisconsin cheese and a deep fryer equals "Heaven in a Basket".
Sides:
Ranch
Plain Jane Burger Online$9.99
Plain Hamburger on Toasted Onion Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Puddle Duck Bites Online$12.99
Just like the wings without the bones! Juicy hand battered chicken tenders served bite sized. Tossed in your choice of Quack honey BBQ, sweet & spicy red chili sauce or hot Louisiana style buffalo. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tender App Online$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
843 W Broadway Ave

Forest Lake MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
