Forest Lake restaurants you'll love
Forest Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Forest Lake restaurants
More about Norman Quacks Chophouse
Norman Quacks Chophouse
843 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake
|Popular items
|Full Rack Ribs
|$27.99
*Please place order over the phone for Special Pricing on Tuesdays. Online orders are full price.* Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
|Onion Rings App Online
|$10.99
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
|Chicken Tender App Online
|$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake
Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake
55 Lake Street South, Forest Lake
|Popular items
|Chicken Wild Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Cream, chicken broth, carrots, celery and onion.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
|$17.00
|Mini Doughnuts
|$7.00
More about Forest Lake VFW Post # 4210
Forest Lake VFW Post # 4210
556 12th St SW, Forest Lake