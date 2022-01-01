Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Forest Lake restaurants you'll love

Forest Lake restaurants
  • Forest Lake

Forest Lake's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Forest Lake restaurants

Norman Quacks Chophouse image

 

Norman Quacks Chophouse

843 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$27.99
*Please place order over the phone for Special Pricing on Tuesdays. Online orders are full price.* Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
Onion Rings App Online$10.99
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
Chicken Tender App Online$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Norman Quacks Chophouse
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake

55 Lake Street South, Forest Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wild Rice Bowl$8.00
Cream, chicken broth, carrots, celery and onion.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$17.00
Mini Doughnuts$7.00
More about Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake
Banner pic

 

Forest Lake VFW Post # 4210

556 12th St SW, Forest Lake

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Forest Lake VFW Post # 4210

