Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen

From the locally-sourced produce used at the peak of its nutrition, to sustainable South American coffee products, to greens fresh-picked right from our gardens, every single ingredient matters at Nourish Coffee Bar & Kitchen. Start your day with an energizing breakfast sandwich or power-packing smoothie, or visit us for lunch for a comforting panini or a bowl of hearty soup. Inherently nutritious and deliberately delicious, our menu is designed to feed body, mind and soul.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2005 Mizell Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$10.50
Thick Slice Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce & Herb Mayo
Iced Organic Dragon Well Green Tea
Amrita Certified pure, clean delicate, sweet, smooth flavor and aroma.
OJ$3.25
The Cuban$12.00
Sliced Ham, House Made Cuban Pork, House Made Pickles, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese
Spring Crosby Cobb
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Buttermilk Ranch
La Croix
4 Flavors Available!
Iced Organic English Breakfast Black Tea
Amrita Certified traditional full bodied, rich and robust combination of golden tipped Indian teas.
Turkey & Cheddar$11.50
Sliced Turkey, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese, Raspberry Dijon Honey Mustard
Strawberry Salad
Mixed Greens, Florida Strawberries, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Micro Basil, Feta, Poppy Balsamic Vinaigrette
Combo$12.75
Pick two! Half Sandwich, Panini, Salad, Wrap, a Slice of Quiche & Cup of Soup
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2005 Mizell Avenue

Winter Park FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
