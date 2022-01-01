Go
O'Reilly's Cure

Food, Drink & Social Remedy

264 US Route 1

Popular Items

Cottage Pie$17.00
Ground beef, onions, carrots, celery, peas, mashed potato, parmesan
Korean Steak Tips$25.00
Korean marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, and vegetable of the day.
Mac-n-Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi, house cheese blend, dusted with cracker crumbs.
Plain or Remedy sauce (mild buffalo).
Chicken Tenders$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Haddock, with our special breading, house remoulade, lemon slice, kimchi slaw and French fries
Fried Haddock Sandwich$16.00
Fried haddock with our special breading, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with side of house remoulade, lemon slice and french fries
Cheesesteak$17.00
Korean steak, peppers & red onion medley, American cheese, hoagie roll. Served with french fries.
OC Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried brussels sprouts, Red Dragon Cheese (cheddar made with Welsh brown ale and mustard seeds), and maple bacon.
*shares same oil as gluten items*
Oak Hill Burger$17.00
Grilled angus beef, choice of cheese or plain, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries.
Pork Dumplings$11.00
Pork dumplings, tamari sauce
Location

264 US Route 1

Scarborough ME

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
