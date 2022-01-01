Go
Toast

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

"We're open to serve you - see our website for hours at https://www.oakandstone.com Our self-pour beer walls are open at all locations. Come and visit us soon. Cheers!"

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4067 Clark Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)

Popular Items

SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
Kids Chicken Fingers Served With French Fries
BYOP$11.50
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
PEPPERONI$15.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
BYOP$10.00
GRIDDLE BURGER$15.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$17.25
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
CLASSIC CHEESE$12.75
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4067 Clark Rd

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Farm House - Sarasota

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calusa Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewery tasting room featuring a selection of hand crafted beers and rotating food trucks!

The Lily Cafe

No reviews yet

Elegance in Breakfast and Lunch

Aravilla Sarasota

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston