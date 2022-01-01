Go
Oakhart Barbecue

Central Texas Style BBQ

BBQ

1644 E 3rd St Unit D

Popular Items

Brisket Plate$18.00
Includes two sides, pickles & onions
One Meat Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. of meat on a Martin's potato bun. Includes one side.
Full Rack of Ribs (chilled)$32.00
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Two Meat Plate$19.00
Your choice of two meats. Includes two sides, pickles & onions
Pork Rib Plate$16.00
Includes two sides, pickles & onions
Cheese Grits$3.00
Whole Brisket (chilled)$160.00
Smoked Spiral Ham (chilled)$70.00
Whole Turkey Breast (chilled)$40.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

1644 E 3rd St Unit D

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

