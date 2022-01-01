Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
We have been serving our community for more than 15 years! Join us for lunch and dinner every day or place a takeout order at (803) 772-7811 or through Toast. We cannot wait to see you!
1904 Broad River Road
Popular Items
Location
1904 Broad River Road
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Recreation Athletics Northwest
Come in and enjoy!
Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Inakaya Watanabe
Mellow sushi house providing inventive & traditional rolls, plus cooked Japanese entrees.