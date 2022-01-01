Go
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

We have been serving our community for more than 15 years! Join us for lunch and dinner every day or place a takeout order at (803) 772-7811 or through Toast. We cannot wait to see you!

1904 Broad River Road

Popular Items

3 Item Combo (Fried)$17.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Must be 3 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.99
Served with our sweet vidalia sauce.
Fried Flounder
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
2 Item Combo (Fried)
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Must be 2 different items. Premium Items: Scallops as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
4 Item Combo (Fried)$19.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Must be 4 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
Fried Flounder, Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders$14.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions please.
Fried Flounder$7.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Lunch Special-2 Fried Item Combinations$8.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Fried Flounder (1) & Fried Baby Shrimp$10.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
Location

1904 Broad River Road

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
