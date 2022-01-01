Tati's Island Cuisine

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Cocobread

$3.00

Pattie

$4.00

Kingston Eggrolls (2)

$12.00

Kingston Eggrolls (4)

$20.00

Island Eggrolls (2)

$15.00

Island Eggrolls (4)

$25.00

Oxtail Grilled Cheese/fries

$15.00

Cabbage Roll. (2)

$10.00

Tati's Specialty Cake

$10.00

Special Eggroll Island Ox

$5.00

Special Kingston Jerk C.

$5.00

Special Salmon Roll

$5.00

Special Cabbage Roll

$5.00

Salmon Eggrolls (2)

$14.00

Tati's Roll. (1)

$10.00

Oxtail Quesadilla

$18.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Quesadiila

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Fries

$14.00

Shrmp Fries

$16.00

Oxtail Fries

$18.00

Salmon Philly

$15.00

Oxtail Philly

$18.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Salmon Fries

$16.00

Wings And Fries

$14.00

Entrees

Oxtail

Oxtail

$28.00

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Curry Goat

$20.00

Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp Entree

$18.00

Lamb

$28.00

Brown Stew Chicken

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Breast

$20.00

3 Veggie Plate

$12.00

Oxtail Special Sale

$25.00

Lunch Jerk Breast

$12.00

Lunch Brown Stew

$12.00

Lunch Curry Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Jerk Leg Quarter

$12.00

Tati's Surf & Turf (2 Sides)

$42.00

Jerk Chicken Leg Quarter

$18.00

Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Special

$29.00

Jerk BBQ Wings W/ Fries

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Wings

$13.00

Stuffed Jerk Turkey Leg (1 Side)

$28.00

Stuffed Jerk Turkey Leg ( 2 Sides)

$34.00

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Plain Turkey Leg

$24.00

Oxtail Fries

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Wings & Fries

$14.00

Jerk Lobster

$25.00

Oxtail Fried Rice

$18.00

Wing Entree

$18.00

Brown Stew Snapper

$25.00

Snapper

$25.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$4.00+

Rice and peas

$4.00+

Collards

$4.00+

Steam Cabbage

$4.00+

Veggie Medley

$4.00+

Corn Bread

$4.00+

White Rice

$4.00+

Rasta Pasta

$4.00+

Plantains

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00+

Shirt

$25.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Lamb

$20.00

Oxtails

$20.00

Curry

$10.00

Goat

$10.00

Shrimp 6pc

$8.00

Brown Stew

$10.00

Sauce Cup

$0.25

Plain Turkey Leg

$24.00

Add Shrimp To Turkey

$8.00

Salmon

$15.00

Boiled Banana

$4.00

6 Jerk Wings

$10.00

Jamaican Sodas

Grape

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Kola

$3.00

Cream

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soursop Juice

$3.00

Dragon Fruit Juice

$3.00

Jamaican Juices

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Island Mango

$3.00

Reggae Medley

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Mango Carrot

$3.00

Pineapple Guava

$3.00

Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

water

$2.00

homemade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Caribbean Food Truck Based in Columbia, SC

Location

3601 Broad River Rd., Unit A, Columbia, SC 29210

Directions

