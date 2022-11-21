Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings & Ale

review star

No reviews yet

125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd,Ste C

Columbia, SC 29210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
#5 6 Wings
20 Wings

Appetizers

Mozzeralla Sticks

$8.49

With Marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

served with honey mustard.

Buffalo Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips, chicken, cheese, scallions, Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, jalapeños on the side.

Chicken Fingers (3)

$5.49

Hand breaded chicken tenderloins, honey mustard.

Chicken Fingers (6)

$8.59

Hand breaded chicken tenderloins, honey mustard.

Ultimate Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, homemade chili, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream.

Onion Rings

$7.49

Hand breaded onions served with spicy honey mustard.

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Hand breaded with a blend of Parmesan cheese and spices served with ranch.

Dynamite Shrimp

$8.49

Hand-breaded shrimp served with our homemade dynamite sauce.

Kickin Bourbon Molasses Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken, bourbon bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, kickin bourbon molasses ranch dressing.

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.49

Blackened chicken, cheese, scallions, jalapeños, Southwest ranch dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

With Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

With Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes with Salsa Sour Cream Jalapenos

APP

Sandwiches

Skinny Dipper

$9.99

Sliced roast beef, melted Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, oven baked hoagie, Au Jus.

Philly Cheese

$10.99

Sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, oven baked hoagie.

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, provolone cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, oven baked hoagie.

Traditional Club

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, pesto mayo, Swiss, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$9.99

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, honey mustard, ciabatta bread.

B.L.T.

$6.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, toasted with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing.

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.79

Add Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Add Bacon

$0.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, carrots, cheese.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Taco shell bowl, homemade chili, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and cheese served with sour cream and salsa.

Turkey

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Roast Beef

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

$1.99

Fried Chicken

$1.99

Egg

$0.50

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$9.49

Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Pizza Sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Supreme Pizza

$12.49

Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese

Sides

Dinner Salad

$2.99

Sd Caesar Salad

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Chili

$2.99+

Wing Chips

$2.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Celery & Dip

$2.99

Dressings

Side Wing Sauce

Side Celery

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Chili Sauce

$0.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

House Salad

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Fat Free Italian

$0.50

Fat Free Ranch

$0.50

Salsa/S.C.

$0.50

Balsamic Ving.

$0.50

Raspberry Ving.

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Blue Ch Crumbles

$0.50

Pint of Sauce

$6.00

Pint of Dressing

$6.00

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

12 oz. ground chuck grilled with your choice of sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms.

Shrimp Platter

$13.49

Hand-breaded shrimp served with cole slaw, home fries and (2) hush puppies

Burgers

The Burger

$9.99

All burgers are ½lb. ground chuck served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and your choice of any side or a half order of onion rings.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger

$11.49

All burgers are ½lb. ground chuck served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and your choice of any side or a half order of onion rings.

Patty Melt

$10.49

All burgers are ½lb. ground chuck served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and your choice of any side or a half order of onion rings.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

All burgers are ½lb. ground chuck served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and your choice of any side or a half order of onion rings.

BacCh Sliders

$8.49

(2) Mini Burgers, Hickory Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, caramelized onions, ranch dressing

EX Pattie

$3.00

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Wings

6 Wings

$9.49

10 Wings

$15.79

20 Wings

$31.79

Boneless 6

$7.49

Boneless 10

$10.49

Boneless 20

$19.49

Kid's Menu

Kids (4) Wings

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage. Does not Include Dressing. (.50 cent charge for each dressing) No Splitting flavors.

Kids (6) Boneless

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage. Dressing not included. Does not Include Dressing. (.50 cent charge for each dressing) No Splitting flavors.

Kids Pizza

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage.

Kids Burger

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage.

Kids Fingers

$6.49

Ages 12 and under. Each choice is served with a side item and a beverage.

Specials

Tacos (3)

$7.99

$2 Taco

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$2.79

Mellow Yellow

$2.79

Rootbeer

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Milk

$1.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Roast Beef Pita

$9.99

Served with Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing, and Mild or Hot Sauce.

#2 Traditional Club Wrap

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and pesto mayo in a fresh tomato basil shell.

#3 Bacon Cheese Burger Sliders

$9.99

(2) Mini Burgers, Hickory Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Ranch Dressing.

#4 Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.99

Served with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese in a Soft Pita Shell.

#5 6 Wings

$9.99

Six of the best bone-in wings sauced with your favorite flavor.

#6 Boneless 6

$9.99

Six of the boneless wings sauced with your favorite flavor.

