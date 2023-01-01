Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Odessa
/
Odessa
/
Quesadillas
Odessa restaurants that serve quesadillas
Fuego West Texas
4101 Medical Park Dr., Odessa
No reviews yet
Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
More about Fuego West Texas
Taqueria Reynosa
2701 N. Grandview Ave, Odessa
No reviews yet
Taco Quesadilla Shrimp
$16.50
Taco Quesadillas
$15.00
Five corn tortillas topped with grilled white cheese and your choice of meat.
Single Taco Quesadilla
$2.50
More about Taqueria Reynosa
