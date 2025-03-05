Old Chicago - Loveland
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
1436 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland CO 80538
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Inta Juice - Loveland Mountain View
No Reviews
3525 Mountain Lion Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Loveland
Cocina and Cantina Mexican Grill - Loveland
4.5 • 537
3151 N Garfield Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurant