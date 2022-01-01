Go
Opa! Greek Taverna

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

3801 Lakeview Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (3582 reviews)

Popular Items

Icarus$18.79
Trojan$14.95
2 eggs any style, pork sausage, hash browns, deep fried creme brulee French toast
Sour Cherry Soda$3.48
Cucumber Lime Aid$3.49
Falafel (Dozen)$12.00
Original Gyros Platter$13.49
thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita
Breakfast Boat$11.39
cream cheese filled scrambled eggs, chopped sausage, hashbrowns, and shredded cheese and bacon. Served with a side biscuit and sausage grav
Fresh Brewed Tea (Unsweet)$2.90
Greek Cream Soda$3.49
House Dressing (Bottle)$5.85
Greek red wine vinaigrette take home a 12oz bottle of our house dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3801 Lakeview Parkway

Rowlett TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
