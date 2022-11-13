Drizl Coffee 8600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste F

Maple Bacon (12oz)

$14.99

Who would've thought the savory and smoky flavor of bacon and the sweetness of maple syrup would be a match made in Heaven? Well, you pair that feeling with the excitement you get pouring that first cup of coffee in the morning and life just doesn't get much better! The flavors of this coffee are subtle but distinct. We wanted the flavors to pull through but not compromise the integrity of the premium coffee we've been known for. You can truly enjoy this coffee as an all-day drinker. - 12 oz bag - Medium roast - Sweet and smoky aroma - Savory notes of Bacon - Sweet notes of Maple syrup - Smooth finish