Drizl Coffee 8600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste F

No reviews yet

8600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste F

Rowlett, TX 75088

Brown Butter Brulee (Iced)
Caramel De Leche (Iced)
Cereal Killer (Iced)

Espresso (Hot)

Espresso (Double shot)

$2.99

Our delectable house espresso extracted as a Double Ristretto. Made to enjoy in the cafe

Americano (Hot)

$3.75+

Espresso and water

Breve (Hot)

$4.99+

Espresso with creamy half & half

Cappuccino (Hot)

$4.50+

Espresso with frothy whole milk and topped with milk foam

Cortado (Hot)

$4.25

Our delectable house espresso with equal parts creamy, steamed whole milk.

Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

Espresso with frothy whole milk

Brown Butter Brulee (Hot)

$5.99+

Toasty brown butter, creamy vanilla bean custard, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Butterscotch (Hot)

$5.99+

The taste warm, creamy butterscotch, a hint of hazelnut, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Butter Toffee Popcorn (Hot)

$5.99+

Sweet, buttery caramel with a hint of freshly popped popcorn, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Caramel De Leche (Hot)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel with notes of sweet condensed milk, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Caramel Latte (Hot)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Cereal Killer (Hot)

$5.99+

Delicious notes of Fruity Pebbles cereal Drizl'd with sweet condensed milk, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Dirty Black Sugar (Hot)

$5.99+

Okinawa black sugar Drizl'd with toasty brown butter syrup, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Hazelnut Blondie (Hot)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate with warm notes of freshly-roasted hazelnut, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Lavender Vanilla (Hot)

$5.99+

Floral lavender with creamy vanilla, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

PB&J (Hot)

$5.99+

Creamy peanut butter with a hint of freshly-picked strawberry jelly, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Rice Rice Baby (Hot)

$5.99+

Horchata at it's finest! Sweet rice, freshly ground cinnamon, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

White Mocha (Hot)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Ube Love (Hot)

$5.99+

Delicious purple yam (Ube), sweet condensed milk and nutty notes of coconut, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Espresso (Iced)

Americano (Iced)

$3.75+

Espresso and water

Breve (Iced)

$4.99+

Espresso with creamy half & half

Cappuccino (Iced)

$4.50+

Espresso with creamy whole milk and topped with milk foam

Latte (Iced)

$4.50+

Espresso with creamy whole milk

Brown Butter Brulee (Iced)

$5.99+

Toasty brown butter, creamy vanilla bean custard, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Butterscotch (Iced)

$5.99+

The taste warm, creamy butterscotch, a hint of hazelnut, fresh whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Butter Toffee Popcorn (Iced)

$5.99+

Sweet, buttery caramel with a hint of freshly popped popcorn, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Caramel De Leche (Iced)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel with notes of sweet condensed milk, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Caramel Latte (Iced)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Cereal Killer (Iced)

Cereal Killer (Iced)

$5.99+

Delicious notes of Fruity Pebbles cereal with sweet condensed milk, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Dirty Black Sugar (Iced)

$5.99+

Okinawa black sugar Drizl'd with toasty brown butter syrup, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Hazelnut Blondie (Iced)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate with warm notes of freshly-roasted hazelnut, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Lavender Vanilla (Iced)

$5.99+

Floral lavender with creamy vanilla, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

PB&J (Iced)

$5.99+

Creamy peanut butter with a hint of freshly-picked strawberry jelly, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Rice Rice Baby (Iced)

$5.99+

Horchata at it's finest! Notes of sweet rice, freshly ground cinnamon, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

White Mocha (Iced)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Ube Love (Iced)

Ube Love (Iced)

$5.99+

Delicious purple yam (Ube), sweet condensed milk and nutty notes of coconut, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Espresso (Frappe)

Brown Butter Brulee (Frappe)

$5.99+

Toasty brown butter, creamy vanilla bean custard, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso.

Butter Toffee Popcorn (Frappe)

$5.99+

Sweet, buttery caramel with a hint of freshly popped popcorn, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso.

Caramel De leche (Frappe)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel with notes of sweet condensed milk, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Caramel (Frappe)

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel, frothy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Cereal Killer (Frappe)

$5.99+

Delicious notes of Fruity Pebbles cereal with sweet condensed milk, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Dirty Black Sugar (Frappe)

$5.99+

Okinawa black sugar Drizl'd with toasty brown butter syrup, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Hazelnut Blondie (Frappe)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate with warm notes of freshly-roasted hazelnut, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Lavender Vanilla (Frappe)

$5.99+

Floral lavender with creamy vanilla, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

PB & J (Frappe)

$5.99+

Creamy peanut butter with a hint of freshly-picked strawberry jelly, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Rice Rice Baby (Frappe)

$5.99+

Horchata at it's finest! Notes of sweet rice, freshly ground cinnamon, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

White Mocha (Frappe)

$5.99+

Creamy white chocolate, delicious whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Ube Love (Frappe)

$5.99+

Delicious purple yam (Ube), sweet condensed milk and nutty notes of coconut, creamy whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Drip Coffee

Breakfast Blend

$3.25+

Light/ Medium roast. Bright and mellow with tons of character and just the right amount of sweetness. Less intense than our other coffees but extremely smooth and easy to drink.

Papua New Guinea (Single Origin)

$3.25+

Medium roast with bright acidity. Notes of Pecan and Figs. Velvety body throughout. Subtle warming spices. Lots of complex notes in this coffee and extremely smooth to the finish.

Ethiopia (Single Origin)

$3.25+

Medium roast with bright acidity. Notes of strawberries with rose hip tea-like characteristics. Hazelnut aroma. Truly a unique tasting coffee that you can enjoy any time of the day.

Maple Bacon

$3.25+

Medium roast. Savory notes of bacon with sweetness of maple syrup. Sweet and smoky aroma. A one-of-a-kind coffee!

Sumatra (Single Origin)

$3.25+

Medium/ Dark roast. Deep, rich body with rustic flavors. Notes of brown sugar and molasses with a touch of extra dark chocolate covered berries. Sweet and herbaceous. Earthy with just an hint of spice. Lots of complex flavors with a heavier body than our other coffees.

Decaf

$3.25+

If you don't want the caffeine but still crave for some high quality coffee...our Decaf will blow your mind! Notes of chocolate, cocoa nibs and brown sugar are the perfect combo!

Cold Brew

House Blend (Cold Brew)

$4.99+

Smooth blend with low acidity and hints of sweet chocolate brownies and walnuts

Texas Maple Pecan (Cold Brew)

$4.99+

Smooth blend with sweet notes of maple and nutty pecan

Ethiopia (Cold Brew)

$4.99+

Bright acidity Sweet Hazelnut aroma Notes of Strawberry Rose hip tea-like characteristics

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99+

Pumpkin, Spice and EVERYTHING NICE, refreshing whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Candy Apple Latte

$5.99+

Rich buttery caramel, sweet notes of apple, subtle notes of spice, refreshing whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Hot Mama

$5.99+

Warm golden honey, sweet heat of cayenne pepper, refreshing whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Pecan Pie Latte

$5.99+

Creamy butter pecan with brown sugar sweetness, refreshing whole milk & a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Apple Cider

$4.00+

100% pure, all natural apple cider with no added sugars. Frothed to the perfect temp and topped with creamy whipped cream.

Drizlers

Refreshing drinks for the whole family!

Pink Dragon (Iced)

$5.99+

Tropical mango puree, dragonfruit pitaya and our house juice blend. Topped with 2% milk

Red Dragon (Iced)

$5.99+

Tropical mango puree with dragonfruit pitaya mixed with our house lemonade and juice blend

Strawberry Rose Lemonade (Iced)

$4.99+

Our house-made lemonade with fruity notes of wild strawberry and subtle floral notes of rose petals

Pink Guava (Iced)

$5.99+

Tropical pink guava puree mixed with our dragonfruit pitaya and a house juice blend. Topped with 2% milk

Tea Drinks

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$5.99+

Ceremonial Matcha powder whisked into steamed whole milk

Dirty Chai (Hot)

$5.99+

Chai tea latte with a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Lavender Matcha (Hot)

$5.99+

Subtle notes of lavender with our ceremonial Matcha powder and whisked into steamed whole milk

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$5.99+

Chai tea with equal parts spicy notes, nutty notes and sweetness. Mixed into our perfectly steamed whole milk

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

$5.99+

Chai tea with equal parts spicy notes, nutty notes and sweetness. Mixed into creamy whole milk

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$5.99+

Ceremonial Matcha powder whisked into creamy whole milk

Dirty Chai (Iced)

$5.99+

Chai tea latte with a double shot of our delectable house espresso

Lavender Matcha (Iced)

$5.99+

Subtle notes of lavender with our ceremonial Matcha powder and whisked into creamy whole milk

Smoothies

Our smoothies are made with real fruit puree

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.99+

Creamy frozen hot chocolate blended with ice and whole milk

Mango Red Bull

$5.99+

Tropical mango puree blended with ice and red bull

Peaches N Cream

$5.99+

Sweet southern peach puree with a touch of our ice cream base and blended with ice and creamy whole milk

Pink Guava

$5.99+

Pink guava puree blended with ice and creamy whole milk

Strawberry Banana

$5.99+

Wild strawberry puree and tropical banana puree blended with ice and creamy whole milk

Matcha (Smoothie)

$5.99+

House Matcha smoothie powder is equal parts ceremonial match and sugar for sweetness. Blended with ice and creamy whole milk

Ube Love (Smoothie)

$5.99+

Delicious purple yam (Ube), sweet condensed milk and nutty notes of coconut. Blended with ice and creamy whole milk

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Food & Pastries

Oatmeal

$3.99
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Soft, buttery croissant. Flaky on the outside and fluffy layers on the inside. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Creamy milk chocolate wrapped in a fluffy butter croissant. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.99Out of stock

Fluffy, flaky, buttery croissant topped with sliced, crunchy almonds. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Churro Cruffin

Churro Cruffin

$4.50

Fluffy, flaky, buttery croissant muffin topped with the perfect amount of cinnamon and sugar. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Strawberry Guava Pop Tart

Strawberry Guava Pop Tart

$4.50
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$3.99

Sweet, gooey, bread smothered with cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Everything Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Soft and fluffy bagel topped with garlic salt, onion and sesame seeds. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

French Toast Bagel

$3.50

Soft and fluffy bagel. Delivered fresh with no added preservatives.

Rainbow Bagel

$3.50

Avocado Toast

$7.99Out of stock

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Kolache

$3.50

Banana Muffin (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Berry Cobbler Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.75

Apple Cider Cake Donut (Gluten Free)

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin

$3.50

Cooler Drinks

Water 16oz (Can)

$2.00

Water 1.5L (Essentia)

$3.50

Water 1L (Path)

$3.50

Water 1L (Fiji)

$3.00

Sparkling Water 12oz

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Coffee Beans

House Espresso (12oz)

$14.99

Do you want to make some of your favorite DRIZL drinks at home? Well, here you go! We sampled dozens of coffee beans for months-on-end to find the perfect mix of flavor, body and acidity for every drink that we make. This blend was a clear winner for us from the very first drink. Here are just a few of the characteristics you will find in this coffee. - 12 oz bag - Medium/ Dark roast - Sweet notes of Black Cherry - Notes of Caramel - Notes of Brown Sugar - Velvety body

Papua New Guinea (12oz)

$14.99

When you want to feel like a coffee aficionado, this single origin coffee will be sure to impress the pickiest of your coffee snob friends 😜. Well balanced with bright acidity and body, it's perfect for drinking any time of the day. This coffee is so unique that it will open up coffee taste buds that you never knew existed! Here are just a few of the characteristics you will find in this coffee. - 12 oz bag - Medium roast - Bright acidity - Notes of Pecan and Figs - Velvety body throughout - Subtle warming spices - Lingering finish

Ethiopia (12oz)

$14.99

Imagine your favorite coffee and your favorite tea had a baby. That's what drinking a cup of this coffee will taste like! Super smooth, bright and full of life. This unique single origin coffee will satisfy those cravings of even the most sophisticated palette! Here are just a few of the characteristics you will find in this coffee. - 12 oz bag - Medium roast - Bright acidity - Sweet Hazelnut aroma - Notes of Strawberry - Rose hip tea-like characteristics

Maple Bacon (12oz)

$14.99

Who would've thought the savory and smoky flavor of bacon and the sweetness of maple syrup would be a match made in Heaven? Well, you pair that feeling with the excitement you get pouring that first cup of coffee in the morning and life just doesn't get much better! The flavors of this coffee are subtle but distinct. We wanted the flavors to pull through but not compromise the integrity of the premium coffee we've been known for. You can truly enjoy this coffee as an all-day drinker. - 12 oz bag - Medium roast - Sweet and smoky aroma - Savory notes of Bacon - Sweet notes of Maple syrup - Smooth finish

Tools & Supplies

Kalita Ceramic 102

$20.99

Kalita Wave 185

$39.99

Kalita 102 filters (40ct)

$6.99

Kalita Wave 185 filters (100ct)

$14.50

Merch

T-shirt

$27.99

Hat

$24.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We create fun and delicious coffee, tea and refreshing drink for the whole family!

8600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste F, Rowlett, TX 75088

