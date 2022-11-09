Opa! Greek Taverna
3801 Lakeview Parkway
Rowlett, TX 75088
Shareables
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Madjool dates | toasted pecan | goat cheese | hardwood smoked bacon | balsamic glaze | toasted sesame
Feta and Olives
toasted sesame | honey glazed
Dolmades
ground beef | rice | mint | lemon | lemon sauce
Dolmathakia...
rice | mint | lemon with tzatziki
Falafel...
crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | greek spices | tzatziki
Fried Calamari
house batter | spicy greek marinera
Fried Zucchini...
house batter | spartan sauce and ranch
Garlic Feta Wings
roasted garlic feta sauce | roasted red pepper | greek oregano | traditional (6) or boneless (7)
Saganaki
Kefalotyri cheese | lemon | pita
Spanakopita
Feta | ricotta | mozzarella | cream | spinach | phyllo
Opatizers
Cheese Curds
Corn Bites
Spreads
Hummus
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Fire Feta
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Tzatziki
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Trio
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Salad & Soup
Greek Salad
Iceberg | romaine | Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | bell pepper | Feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette, served with hot fresh pita bread
Village Salad
Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | olive oil | house red wine vinaigrette | feta wedge | oregano, served with hot fresh pita bread
Avgolemono (Cup)
creamy lemon and rice, served with hot fresh pita bread
Avgolemono (Bowl)
Lentil Soup (Cup)
lentil beans | olive oil | onions | garlic | bay leaves, served with hot fresh pita bread
Lentil Soup (Bowl)
All You Can Eat
soup | greek salad | pita, served with hot fresh pita bread
House Dressing (Bottle)
Greek red wine vinaigrette take home a 12oz bottle of our house dressing
Small Greek
Small Village
Add Salad
Special Soup
Pita Wraps
Original Gyros Pita
sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
marinated, flame-broiled chicken breast | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Lamb Souvlaki Pita
juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Hercules Gyro Pita Wrap
chicken souvlaki | original gyros | sliced, roasted red peppers | onions | tomatoes | fire feta
Loukaniko Pita
grilled spicy sausage | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
Falafel Pita
crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | spices | lettuce | onions | tomatoes | tzatzik
Combinations
Meze Platter
Greek sausage | dolmathakia | feta wedge | hummus | tzatziki | Kalamata olives pita
Mt Olympus Platter
original gyros | broiled sausage | brisket pastitsio | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | tzatziki | pita
Theo Yanni's Platter
original gyros | greek sausage | spanakopita | fire feta | lima beans plaki | rice pilaf
Tour of Greece
lamb chops | brisket pastitsio | original gyros | loukanik | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | fire feta | tzatziki | rice pilaf | lima beans plaki | green beans | pita
Vegetarian Platter
hummus | dolmathakia | tzatziki | spanakopita | falafel | green beans | pita
Famous Gyros Platters
Greek Oven
Norwegian Salmon
6 oz filet | herbed lemon-butter | Spanish capers | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Mahi Mahi
6 oz filet | baby spinach | goronzola cheese | white wine | bacon | roasted pepper sauce | orzo pasta
Lamb Shank
baked with Greek red wine | rosemary | tomatoes | orzo pasta | green beans
Roasted Chicken
olive oil | lemon | oregano | pita | choice of white or dark meat | choice of two sides
Pastitsio
penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | ground beef | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce
Greek Chicken Alfredo
penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | smoked brisket from Intrinsic | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce
Greek Style Meatballs
ground beef (5) | cumin | garlic | tomato sauce | served over rice pilaf | pita
Opa! Grille
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
Lamb Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of lamb cubes (14oz) | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature OPA! feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Loukaniko Platter
char grilled pork sausage (2) | roasted red peppers | pita | choice of two sides
Lamb Chops
9oz char grilled | olive oil | lemon juice | oregano | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Spartan Burger
10oz char grilled house patty | Brioche bun | onions | feta | Provolone | lettuce | tomato | Spartan sauce | choice of one side
Pita Pizza
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets (kids)
tender chicken nuggets served with a choice of one side
Grilled Cheese (v) (kids)
classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a choice of one side
Gyros Platter (kids)
sliced gyro meat served with a choice of one side
Kids Cheese Pizza
on pita bread 4.99 add pepperoni +1
Pastitsio (kids)
our Greek style lasagna
Extras
Online Ordering Desserts
Baklava
paper thin pastry | crushed walnuts | smothered in homemade syrup
Baklava Cheesecake
double layered cheesecake and baklava | drizzled with honey | topped with spiced, crushed walnuts
Chocolate Cake
five layers of rich chocolate cake | topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sauce
Galaktoboureko
warm custard | wrapped in phyllo | smothered in homemade syrup
Rice Pudding
topped with cinnamon
Russian Napoleon
layers of puff pastry | sweet vanilla cream | topped with powdered sugar
Tiramisu.
Lady Fingers dipped in espresso | layered with Mascarpone cream | topped with powdered sugar and cocoa
Signature Cocktails
Old Fashioned
Moscow Mule
Goose Pear Drop
Greek Island Iced Tea
Sex on the Greek
Godiva Chocolate Martini
Cherry Espresso Russian
007 Vesper Martini
The Med
Bloody Mary
Funky Monkey
Skinos Sour
Greek Paradise Sangria
Kiss My Shamrock
Mythology Potion
The Aviation
Frozen Marg
Beer
Specialty Lattes
NA Beverages - Online (Deep Copy)
Fountain Drinks - Online (Deep Copy)
Traditional Greek
Greek Roasted Potatoes Full Pan
Greek Roasted Potatoes 1/2 Pan
Rice Pilaf Full Pan
Rice Pilaf 1/2 Pan
Greek Green Beans Full Pan
Greek Green Beans 1/2 Pan
Orzo Pasta Full Pan
Orzo Pasta 1/2 Pan
Blistered Broccoli Full Pan
Blistered Broccoli 1/2 Pan
Pita
Feta (Lb)
Lima Beans Full Pan
Lima Beans 1/2 Pan
Meats
Soups (32oz)
Salads
Dessert
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75088