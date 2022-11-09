Restaurant header imageView gallery

Opa! Greek Taverna

3,582 Reviews

$$

3801 Lakeview Parkway

Rowlett, TX 75088

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Gyros Pita
Original Gyros Platter
Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Shareables

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.49

Madjool dates | toasted pecan | goat cheese | hardwood smoked bacon | balsamic glaze | toasted sesame

Feta and Olives

$8.39

toasted sesame | honey glazed

Dolmades

Dolmades

$8.39

ground beef | rice | mint | lemon | lemon sauce

Dolmathakia...

$6.49

rice | mint | lemon with tzatziki

Falafel...

$7.29

crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | greek spices | tzatziki

Fried Calamari

$10.49

house batter | spicy greek marinera

Fried Zucchini...

$7.29

house batter | spartan sauce and ranch

Garlic Feta Wings

Garlic Feta Wings

$10.99

roasted garlic feta sauce | roasted red pepper | greek oregano | traditional (6) or boneless (7)

Saganaki

$9.49

Kefalotyri cheese | lemon | pita

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.49

Feta | ricotta | mozzarella | cream | spinach | phyllo

Opatizers

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Corn Bites

$7.49

Spreads

Hummus

Hummus

$7.73

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Fire Feta

$8.79

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Tzatziki

$7.73

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Trio

Trio

$15.33

served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita

Salad & Soup

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.42

Iceberg | romaine | Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | bell pepper | Feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette, served with hot fresh pita bread

Village Salad

Village Salad

$10.53

Roma tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olive | olive oil | house red wine vinaigrette | feta wedge | oregano, served with hot fresh pita bread

Avgolemono (Cup)

$4.09

creamy lemon and rice, served with hot fresh pita bread

Avgolemono (Bowl)

$6.99
Lentil Soup (Cup)

Lentil Soup (Cup)

$4.09

lentil beans | olive oil | onions | garlic | bay leaves, served with hot fresh pita bread

Lentil Soup (Bowl)

$6.99

All You Can Eat

$10.90

soup | greek salad | pita, served with hot fresh pita bread

House Dressing (Bottle)

House Dressing (Bottle)

$6.29

Greek red wine vinaigrette take home a 12oz bottle of our house dressing

Small Greek

$5.89

Small Village

$6.93

Add Salad

$2.00

Special Soup

$0.89

Pita Wraps

Original Gyros Pita

Original Gyros Pita

$11.49

sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$12.98

marinated, flame-broiled chicken breast | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$14.98

juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Hercules Gyro Pita Wrap

Hercules Gyro Pita Wrap

$14.64

chicken souvlaki | original gyros | sliced, roasted red peppers | onions | tomatoes | fire feta

Loukaniko Pita

Loukaniko Pita

$11.49

grilled spicy sausage | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki

Falafel Pita

$10.49

crushed garbanzo beans | parsley | spices | lettuce | onions | tomatoes | tzatzik

Combinations

Meze Platter

Meze Platter

$15.35

Greek sausage | dolmathakia | feta wedge | hummus | tzatziki | Kalamata olives pita

Mt Olympus Platter

Mt Olympus Platter

$22.99

original gyros | broiled sausage | brisket pastitsio | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | tzatziki | pita

Theo Yanni's Platter

$15.19

original gyros | greek sausage | spanakopita | fire feta | lima beans plaki | rice pilaf

Tour of Greece

$47.65

lamb chops | brisket pastitsio | original gyros | loukanik | chicken souvlaki | roasted potatoes | fire feta | tzatziki | rice pilaf | lima beans plaki | green beans | pita

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$14.69

hummus | dolmathakia | tzatziki | spanakopita | falafel | green beans | pita

Famous Gyros Platters

Original Gyros Platter

Original Gyros Platter

$14.29

thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita

Greek Oven

Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$19.95

6 oz filet | herbed lemon-butter | Spanish capers | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$21.15

6 oz filet | baby spinach | goronzola cheese | white wine | bacon | roasted pepper sauce | orzo pasta

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$17.98

baked with Greek red wine | rosemary | tomatoes | orzo pasta | green beans

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$15.25

olive oil | lemon | oregano | pita | choice of white or dark meat | choice of two sides

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$14.79

penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | ground beef | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce

Greek Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

penne pasta | Graviera cheese sauce | smoked brisket from Intrinsic | topped with creamy bechamel and tomato sauce

Greek Style Meatballs

$12.50Out of stock

ground beef (5) | cumin | garlic | tomato sauce | served over rice pilaf | pita

Opa! Grille

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.15

two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$18.19

two skewers of lamb cubes (14oz) | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$18.49

two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature OPA! feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Loukaniko Platter

$14.87

char grilled pork sausage (2) | roasted red peppers | pita | choice of two sides

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$31.75

9oz char grilled | olive oil | lemon juice | oregano | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans

Spartan Burger

Spartan Burger

$13.49

10oz char grilled house patty | Brioche bun | onions | feta | Provolone | lettuce | tomato | Spartan sauce | choice of one side

Pita Pizza

IOS

$13.99

Neopolitan tomato sauce | Pecorino Romano | goat cheese | basil | onions | red pepper | mushrooms

Mykonos

$12.89

Kalamata olives | tomatoes | red onion | Pecorino Romano | crumbled feta | Neopolitan tomato sauce

Hydra

$12.69

fresh mozzarella | Pecorino Romano | basil | Neopolitan tomato sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets (kids)

$6.35

tender chicken nuggets served with a choice of one side

Grilled Cheese (v) (kids)

$5.29

classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a choice of one side

Gyros Platter (kids)

$6.35

sliced gyro meat served with a choice of one side

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.29

on pita bread 4.99 add pepperoni +1

Pastitsio (kids)

$6.35

our Greek style lasagna

Extras

Chicken Breast

$5.80

Chicken Skewer

$5.50

Side Feta Cheese

$3.70

Small Hummus

$1.39

Lamb Skewer

$6.90

Olives

$4.80

Sausage

$4.80

Shrimp Skewer

$6.90

To-go Pita

$1.09

Small Tzatziki

$0.95

Small Fire Feta

$1.39

Chicken Gyro Meat

$5.99

Orig Gyro Meat

$5.99

A La Carte Salmon

$7.99

Spartan Sauce

Ranch Dressing

Sides

Fries

$4.19

Greek Roasted Potatoes

$4.19

Stewed Green Beans

$4.19

Rice Pilaf

$4.19

Lima Beans Plaki

$4.19

Feta Fries

$5.18

Falafel.

$5.18

Orzo Pasta

$5.18

Blistered Broccoli

$5.18

Fried Zucchini.

$5.18

Dolmathakia.

$5.18

Carrots and Cucumbers

$2.00

Online Ordering Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.89

paper thin pastry | crushed walnuts | smothered in homemade syrup

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.29

double layered cheesecake and baklava | drizzled with honey | topped with spiced, crushed walnuts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

five layers of rich chocolate cake | topped with chocolate icing and chocolate sauce

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.89

warm custard | wrapped in phyllo | smothered in homemade syrup

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.89

topped with cinnamon

Russian Napoleon

Russian Napoleon

$6.89

layers of puff pastry | sweet vanilla cream | topped with powdered sugar

Tiramisu.

$5.89

Lady Fingers dipped in espresso | layered with Mascarpone cream | topped with powdered sugar and cocoa

..Specials

Posidon Half

$6.00

Spicey Greek Pop

$13.49

Deep Fried Backlava

$7.99

Deep Fry FETA

$7.94

Pumkin Spice Chs Cake

$8.29

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Dates HH

$6.00

Cheese Curds HH

$6.00

Corn Bites HH

$6.00

Feta And Olives HH

$6.00

Dolmades HH

$6.00

Falafel HH

$6.00

Fire Feta HH

$6.00

Fried Zucchini HH

$6.00

Hummus HH

$6.00

Saganaki HH

$6.00

Spanakopita HH

$6.00

Tzatziki HH

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Goose Pear Drop

$7.00

Greek Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Sex on the Greek

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cherry Espresso Russian

$7.00

007 Vesper Martini

$7.00

The Med

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Funky Monkey

$7.00

Skinos Sour

$7.00

Greek Paradise Sangria

$7.00

Kiss My Shamrock

$7.00

Mythology Potion

$7.00

The Aviation

$7.00

Frozen Marg

$7.00

Beer

Golden Opportunity

$5.89

Chubby Unicorn

$7.29

Good Call

$6.39

A La Chingada

$4.35

Velvet Hammer

$6.49

Altstadt Hefe

$6.29

FIX

$5.00

Mythos

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

DosXX

$3.00

Wine

Red Cabernet

$5.00

White Chardonnay

$5.00

Specialty Lattes

Cafe Latte

$5.95

Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Baklava Latte

$5.95

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

NA Beverages - Online (Deep Copy)

Summer Peach Tea

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Tea (Sweet)

$2.90

Fresh Brewed Tea (Unsweet)

$2.90

Hot Tea

$3.50
Cucumber Lime Aid

Cucumber Lime Aid

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Juice

$3.49
Sour Cherry Soda

Sour Cherry Soda

$3.48

Greek Cream Soda

$3.49
Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drinks - Online (Deep Copy)

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Orange Soda

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Water

Traditional Greek

Pastitsio Full Pan

$73.00

Pastitsio 1/2 Pan

$44.00

Brikset Pastitsio Full Pan

$78.00

Brisket Pastitsio 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Sides

Greek Roasted Potatoes Full Pan

$37.00

Greek Roasted Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$19.00

Rice Pilaf Full Pan

$33.00

Rice Pilaf 1/2 Pan

$17.00

Greek Green Beans Full Pan

$44.00

Greek Green Beans 1/2 Pan

$22.00

Orzo Pasta Full Pan

$44.00

Orzo Pasta 1/2 Pan

$24.00

Blistered Broccoli Full Pan

$38.00

Blistered Broccoli 1/2 Pan

$19.00

Pita

$1.19

Feta (Lb)

$8.00

Lima Beans Full Pan

$39.00

Lima Beans 1/2 Pan

$20.00

Meats

Original Gyros (Lb)

$22.00

Roasted Chicken Full Pan

$43.00

Roasted Chicken 1/2 Pan

$22.00

Lamb Souvlaki

$7.99

Loukaniko

$5.50

Greek Style Meatballs (Dozen)

$15.00

Lamb Shank Full Pan

$109.00

Lamb Shank 1/2 Pan

$58.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$7.50

Shrimp Souvlaki

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Lamb Chops (Dozen)

$70.00

Soups (32oz)

Avgolemono

$11.00

Lentil

$11.00

Salads

Greek Salad Full Pan

$43.00

Greek Salad 1/2 Pan

$23.00

Village Salad Full Pan

$54.00

Village Salad 1/2 Pan

$28.00

Spreads

Tzatziki Pint

$13.00

Tzatziki 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Fire Feta Pint

$14.00

Fire Feta 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Hummus Pint

$13.00

Hummus 1/2 Pint

$9.00

Appetizers

Dolmades (Dozen)

$18.00

Falafel (Dozen)

$13.00

Dolmathakia (Dozen)

$11.00

Garlic Feta Wings (Dozen)

$19.99

Bacon Wrapped Dates (Dozen)

$20.00

Spanakopita 1/2 Pan

$27.00

Spanakopita Full Pan

$54.00

Dessert

Baklava (Dozen Triangles)

$22.00

Baklava Cheesecake (12 Slices)

$54.00

Rice pudding (1/2 Pan)

$20.00

Tiramisu (Full Pan)

$59.00

Galaktoboureko (Full Pan)

$48.00

NA Beverages

Summer Peach Tea (Gallon)

$8.49

Fresh Brewed Tea (Sweet-Gallon)

$6.98

Fresh Brewed Tea (Unsweet-Gallon)

$6.49

Cucumber Lime Aid (Gallon)

$9.49

Opa Glass

$5.00

Coffee

Icarus

$18.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75088

Directions

Gallery
Opa! Greek Taverna image
Opa! Greek Taverna image

