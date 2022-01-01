Snuffers - Rockwall
2901 Village Dr
Rockwall, TX 75032
Appetizers
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Tx Style Nachos - Small
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Tx Style Nachos - Large
Quesadilla
Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)
Chips + Salsa
Just Chips and Salsa
Chips + Guac + Salsa
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
Chips + Queso + Salsa
Chips, Queso & Salsa
Tres Amigos
Salsa, queso, guacamole and Chips
Onion Rings - Small
Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings
Onion Rings - Large
Potato Fries- Small
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Potato Fries - Large
Sweet Potato Fries - Small
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
Sweet Potato Fries - Large
Cheddar Fries
Cheddar Fries - Large
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Cheddar Fries - Medium
Cheddar Fries - Small
Burgers
Snuffer's Classic Burger
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Bacon Guacamole Burger
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 Pound patty topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Hickory BBQ Burger
1/2 Pound patty with cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce and red onions. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Mix & Match Sliders -2
Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries
Mix & Match Sliders -3
Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.
Patty Melt
2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
A savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green & red peppers with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Beyond Burger
Beyond Patty
Sandwiches
Original Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
California Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced avocados, applewood bacon strips, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted poppy seed bun.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Triple Decker Club Sandwich w/ Fries
Deli sliced ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, aged cheddar and Swiss cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnasie served on sourdough bread.
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Soups & Salad
BLT Salad
Fresh romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon bits, bread crumb crunch, creamy lemon garlic dressing
Texas Classic
Choice of marinated fajita or crispy fried chicken, fresh romaine hearts, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, corn, black beans, signature housemade ranch dressing
Chicken Strip Salad
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Dinner Salad
Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion, croutons
Side Salad
Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons
Bowl - Chili
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
Cup - Chili
Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of chili soup and side of house salad
Homestyle Classics
Hand-Battered Chicken Strips
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Nashville Hot Chicken Strips
Signature hand-breaded tenders tossed with hot Nashville sauce, served with fries
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken fried chicken breast. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.
Texas Giant Chili Dog
Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Healthy fajita seasoned chicken breast served with vegetable medley and side salad, please choose your dressing
Wings
Sides
NA BEVERAGES
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032