Rodeo Goat Rockwall

2095 Summer Lee Drive

Suite 105

Rockwall, TX 75032

Popular Items

D.C.C. BURGER
BYO BURGER
RANCH HOUSE

Battle of the Burgers

THE LOLLY

THE LOLLY

$12.49

House-ground beef patty, jalapeño bacon, pimento cheese, arugula, raspberry-chipotle sauce, all on a brioche bun

FIRE IN THE HOLE

FIRE IN THE HOLE

$12.99

House-ground beef patty, pepper jack cheese , crispy bacon, jalapeño poppers, fresh jalapeño slices, Fresno aioli, all on a brioche bun

House-Ground Burgers

CHACA OAXACA

CHACA OAXACA

$12.49

Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

$11.99

House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun

BAD HOMBRE

BAD HOMBRE

$12.99

House-ground beef patty, maple bacon, gouda, caramelized onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, Trailboss Habanero sauce, all on a brioche bun

RANCH HOUSE

RANCH HOUSE

$12.49

House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun

NANNY GOAT

NANNY GOAT

$11.99

House-ground beef patty, herb goat cheese, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun

SUGAR BURGER

SUGAR BURGER

$12.49

House-ground beef patty, candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions, arugula, jalapeño jam, all on a brioche bun

BLUE GOAT

BLUE GOAT

$11.99

House-ground beef patty, bleu cheese slaw, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun

RAY HUBBARD

RAY HUBBARD

$13.99

House-ground beef patty, Irish whiskey cheddar, candied bacon, blackberry compote, shredded lettuce, whole-grain mustard, all on a brioche bun

BRAD SHAM

BRAD SHAM

$12.49

House-ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, fried onion, cheddar, pickle chutney, Texas BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun

HOT BASTARD

HOT BASTARD

$11.99

House-ground beef patty, habanero cheddar, marinated fresno peppers, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, fresno aioli, Melinda's XXXtra hot sauce, all on a brioche bun

BODACIOUS

BODACIOUS

$13.49

House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun

HOLA, SEÑORITA

HOLA, SEÑORITA

$13.99

House-ground beef patty, candied jalapeños, smoked ham, pepper jack, jalapeño bacon, poblano dressing, pico de gallo, on a jalapeño-cheddar bun with avocado butter

D.C.C. BURGER

D.C.C. BURGER

$11.99

Just like Roscoe made in 1963: our house-ground beef patty, chopped lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onions, pickle, cheddar, mayo & mustard, all on a brioche bun

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$11.49

Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun

WHITE ANIMAL

WHITE ANIMAL

$11.99

House-ground beef patty, garlic-roasted cremini mushrooms, pickled onions, gruyere, soy caramel glaze, all on a brioche bun

NEIL YOUNG

NEIL YOUNG

$10.99

Homemade vegan patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, avocado, green goddess dressing

BYO BURGER

BYO BURGER

$10.99

Build your own masterpiece. Base begins with a beef patty and brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.75

16oz - fresh brewed

Sweet Tea

$2.75

16oz - fresh brewed

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Coca-Cola

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Diet Coke

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Coke Zero

$2.75Out of stock

16oz - fountain

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Sprite

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Country Time Lemonade

$2.75

16oz - fountain

Live2Give - Bottled H20 (to go)

Live2Give - Bottled H20 (to go)

$2.50

20oz - bottled H20 ***L2G gives 50% of net profits back to people who serve their fellow Americans

Balls & more

GOAT BALLS

GOAT BALLS

$5.99

Fried brie-stuffed biscuits dusted with powdered sugar; served with blackberry compote for dipping

PUMPKIN SPICE GOAT BALLS

PUMPKIN SPICE GOAT BALLS

$6.99

Fried cheesecake-stuffed biscuits dusted with sugar & pumpkin spice, served with whipped mascarpone for dipping

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Made with Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Made with Blue Bell Milk Chocolate ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.99

Made with Blue Bell Cookies & Cream ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Thin Mint Shake

Thin Mint Shake

$5.99

Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our housemade thin mint syrup mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top

Salted Caramel & Pretzel Shake

Salted Caramel & Pretzel Shake

$5.99

Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our homemade salted caramel syrup and pretzels mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top

Moontang - Astronauts Love 'Em!

Moontang 16oz

Moontang 16oz

$10.50

Our signature frozen cocktail... Firefly Moonshine blended with TANG and other things

Moontang ONE GALLON

Moontang ONE GALLON

$60.00Out of stock

Moontang for the masses! Or at least enough to share with some friends

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS. LAKESIDE PATIO

Website

Location

2095 Summer Lee Drive, Suite 105, Rockwall, TX 75032

Directions

