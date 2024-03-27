Restaurant info

Cheerful, counter-serve sweet shop specializing in cookies & ice cream sandwiches. Introducing our newest location in Rockwall, Texas! Opening in early 2024! Try one of the 1,000+ Pokey O Ice Cream Sandwich flavor combinations using our 13 flavors of fresh-baked cookies, 16 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream, and "rollable" toppings. Along with our famous ice cream sandwiches, we serve traditional desserts like ice cream sundaes and milkshakes—right alongside other treats like popcorn, Pokey Chow, Nuts n' Bolts, ice cream cakes, cookie cakes, and more. Track down one of our food trucks or have us cater on-location. Or order cookies directly from our website! We can deliver or ship our cookies anywhere in the United States.

