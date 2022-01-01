Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Willy's

2006 S GOLIAD ST

Rockwall, TX 75087

Order Again

Sandwiches

Joe Willy's 1/2 lb Burger

Joe Willy's 1/2 lb Burger

$8.50

Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Joe Willy's 1/3 lb Burger

Joe Willy's 1/3 lb Burger

$7.50

Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.50

Comes on rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Big Dog

Big Dog

$6.25

1/4 lb. All beef frank.

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.25

Shaved ribeye on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese and grilled onions and peppers.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.25

Chopped grilled chicken on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese and grilled onions and peppers.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.25

Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.25

Comes packed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Also ketchup, mustard and mayo so you can put it together just the way you like it.

Plates

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$10.25

Comes with your choice of french fries or side salad and Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast, comes with your choice of french fries or side salad and Texas toast.

Friend Chicken Breast Plate

$10.25

Fried chicken breast, comes with your choice of french fries or side salad and Texas toast.

Strips

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Four slices of chicken breast lightly breaded and fried, served with french fries.

Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.50

Hot buffalo wings served with celery

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Hot buffalo boneless wings served with celery.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and radish.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, radish, and guacamole, in crispy taco shell.

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$10.25

Beef served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, radish, and guacamole, in crispy taco shell.

Garden Medley Salad

Garden Medley Salad

$8.25
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.25

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$6.95

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich w/ Fries

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries

$6.95

Sides

French Fries Basket

French Fries Basket

$5.50

French Fries Regular

$4.25
Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$5.95

Onion Rings Regular

$4.95
Fried Mushrooms Basket

Fried Mushrooms Basket

$7.25

Fried Mushrooms Regular

$6.50
Fried Pickles Basket

Fried Pickles Basket

$7.25

Fried Pickles Regular

$6.50
Fry/Ring Combo

Fry/Ring Combo

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$7.25

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chip Refill

$1.00

Cheese Fries Basket

$7.75

Cheese Fries Regular

$6.25

Fried Jalapenos Basket

$5.95

Fried Jalapenos regular

$4.75

Dressing/Bar Sides

Ranch

Balsamic Vinegrette

Thousand Island

Italian

Honey Mustard

Blue Cheese

Catalina

Salsa

Gravy

Barbecue

Mushroom Sauce

Dill Pickles

Kosher Pickles

Relish

Jalapenos

Crackers

Drinks

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.79

Specialty Drinks

$3.50

Shakes

Vanilla

$5.25

Chocolate

$5.25

Strawberry

$5.25

Cookies and Cream

$5.25

Cookie Crumb

$5.25

Coffee Mocha

$5.25

Coffee

$5.25

Creamsicle

$5.25

Peanut Butter

$5.25

Butter Pecan

$5.25

Rocky Road

$5.25

Mint Chocolate Chip

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Carrying on the tradition of good eats, with friends.

2006 S GOLIAD ST, Rockwall, TX 75087

Directions

