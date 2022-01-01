Go
Toast

Orazio's by Zarcone

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

9415 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta con Vodka$22.95
Prosciutto, onions and garlic sautéed with tomatoes, basil, cream, Romano cheese, finished with vodka, then tossed with penne pasta.
Peanut Butter Pie$7.95
Our award winning
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage$22.95
Fresh spaghetti with Zarcone’s famous Meatballs or Italian sausage.
Fettuccine Alfredo$21.95
Fresh fettuccini tossed in rich garlic butter, cream and Romano cheese sauce.
Side Meatball$3.95
Eggplant Parmesan$24.95
Fresh eggplant slices, breaded and sautéed, then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side dish of linguini.
Garlic Bread$8.95
Homemade Italian bread, spread with olive oil, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, then baked. Add spinach 1.95
Spaghetti Parmesan$18.95
Fresh spaghetti lightly tossed with tomato sauce and piled with mozzarella cheese, then baked golden.
Lasagna$23.95
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Parmesan
Breaded topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

9415 Main Street

Clarence NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresheez

No reviews yet

At Fresheez we serve quality food with the convenience of fast food. Stop in or order online and check out the newest local restaurant in Clarence.

Bar Bill

No reviews yet

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

Gianni Mazia's on Main

No reviews yet

Come dine in or take out!

Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston