  • Home
  • /
  • Sarasota
  • /
  • 1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails - 1592 Main Street
Main picView gallery

1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails 1592 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1592 Main Street

Sarasota, FL 34236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chix open Face Pita
Pulled Lamb Open Face Pita
Falafel

Cold Apps

1592 Spicy Ceviche

$17.00

fresh seasonal white fish, florida sun shrimp, lime juice, onions, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

avocado, cucumber & wasabi sherbet, fried onions, pita chips, olive oil, cilantro, lime

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

ponzu & truffle sauce, orange, arugula, black garlic

Desserts

Baklava

$7.00

honey, pistachios

Hot Apps

Falafel

$9.00

greek yogurt, mint, pomegranate

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

fish sauce, mint, rice krispies

Fried Calamari & Greens

$14.00

homemade spicy sweet & sour sauce, cilantro, mint, pickled oions, arugula

Grilled Lamb Chops (2)

$18.00

mixed greens, lime, chimichurri, tzatziki

Grilled Lamb Chops (3)

$25.00

mixed greens, lime, chimichurri, tzatziki

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

mint, cilantro, peanuts, greek yogurt, black garlic, rice krispies

Montreal's Poutine

$13.00

home cut fries, cheese curds, veal stock gravy

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

fried Florida sun shrimp, lime juice, homemade sweet & sour sauce, spicy mayo

Sliders 2 Ways

$13.00

one grilled ground beef, caramelized onions, smoked Gouda one braised & pulled lamb, tzatziki, tomato

Spanakopita

$11.00

spinach, feta, greek yogurt, poppy seeds, mint

Vegetarian Dolmades

$9.00

vine leaves, rice, dill, tzatziki

Zucchini Beignets

$11.00

tzatziki, feta, capers, lemon

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Pita Mozza Pizza

$7.00

Mains

Bangers & Mash

$21.00

sausages (3), 3-cheese potato purée, corn relish, caramelized onions, green peas

Beef Cheeks

$32.00

slow braised beef cheeks, 3-cheese potato purée, sautéed veggies, red wine gravy

Flounder & Shrimp

$27.00

shrimp octopus rice, chimichurri, pickled red grapes

Fried Whole Branzino

$39.00

mixed greens, homemade spicy sweet & sour sauce, pita

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

shrimp & octopus rice, cilantro, pickled red grapes

Lamb Shank

$33.00

3-cheese potato purée, bok choy, red wine gravy

Mixed Grill

$29.00

Florida sun shrimp (6), merguez (2), bangers (1), chicken breast, fattoush, fries

Moussaka

$21.00

prime ground beef, eggplant, potatoes, tomatoes, béchamel, herb oil, mixed greens

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

shiitake & oyster mushrooms, parmesan,

Piri Piri Chicken Breast

$22.00

3-cheese potato purée, brocoli rabe, piri piri smoked paprika yogurt

Tuna Steak

$34.00

golden beet carpaccio, avocado, chimichurri, baby heirloom tomatoes, sesame

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Forestière

$19.00

mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, parmesan, arugula, black truffle oil

Grilled Merguez

$18.00

marinara, spicy lamb sausage, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tahini

Pepperoni

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella

Seafood Pizza

$22.00

Shroom & Swine

$18.00

marinara, bacon, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, mozzarella

Spinach & Feta

$18.00

spinach, feta, ricotta, mozzarella

Sandwiches

Burger & Fries

$16.00

8oz ground beef, 1592 sauce, caramelized onions, tomato, romaine, jalapeno

Chicken Burger & Fries

$14.00

fried chicken, spicy mayo, pickles, tomato, romaine

Falafel Open Face Pita

$12.00

chili tahini, onions, carrots, sumac, chimichurri

Grilled Chix open Face Pita

$14.00

tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cilantro, sumac

Grilled Shrimp Open Face Pita

$17.00

guacamole, chimichurri, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions

Pulled Lamb Open Face Pita

$16.00

12hr braised lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomatoes, onions

Sides

3-cheese Potato Purée

$6.00

Bok Choy

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Crumbled Feta

$2.00

Dirty Spicy Fries

$8.00

Extra Yogurt

$1.50

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Pita

$2.00

Lamb Chop

$9.00

Pita

$1.00

Raw Veggies

$1.25

Shrimp Octopus Rice

$8.00

Slice Feta

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

SILVERWARE

NO silverware

YES silverware

Soups & Salads

Avgolemono

$4.00+

chicken, rice, lemon, egg

Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.00

florida oranges, arugula, walnuts

Caesar

$8.00+

baby kale, romaine hearts, parmesan, brioche garlic croutons, bacon, fried capers

Chimichuri Sauteed Veggies

$11.00

mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, baby bok choy, red onions, corn

Fattoush

$8.00+

tomatoes, red peppers, romain hearts, onions, cucumbers, pomegranate, fried pita

Horiatiki

$9.00+

cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta oregano

Mixed Greens

$6.00+

seasonal greens, mint, cilantro, olive oil, white balsamic

Spreads

Baba Ghanoush

$9.00

smoked eggplant, garlic, pomegranate, mint, dukkah, olive oil

Farmers Market Hummus

$8.00

tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, onions

Spicy Muhammara

$10.00

grilled peppers, pomegranate, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, chipotle, garlic confit,

Spicy Feta

$10.00

feta, grilled peppers, roasted walnuts

Tzatziki

$8.00

greek yogurt, pickled cucumbers, dill, garlic

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The modus operandi at 1592 is fire. The key feature – everything is cooked on wood fired grill. The menu is handcrafted and well executed. By creating intuitive culinary dishes with eclectic combinations of flavors, Executive Chef Alexandre Gosselin and Chef de Cuisine Johnny Zaki come together to orchestrate dishes that manipulate the flavors of local fresh ingredients, with a fine taste of modernity.

Location

1592 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mandeville Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
428 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Pastry Art Cafe - 1512 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1512 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Element Steak Seafood Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
1413 Main St. Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Pizza N Brew - Sarasota - 1507 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1507 Main Street Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Mandeville Beer Garden
orange star4.2 • 276
428 N. Lemon Ave. Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown Sarasota
orange star4.5 • 1,880
14 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (180 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston