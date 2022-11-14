Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pastry Art Cafe 1512 Main Street

1512 Main Street

Sarasota, FL 34236

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Iced Latte
Turkey Avocado BLT

Breakfast

Avocado Toast (The Caper)

$10.29

Capers, Lime, Sesame Seeds

Avocado Toast (The Ginger)

$10.29

Tomato, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds, Carrot Ginger Dressing

Avocado Toast (The Glaze)

$10.29

Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Avocado Toast (The Goat)

$10.29

Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Balsamic Glaze

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Choice of Bagel or Bread & Cheese

Bagel 12 Pack

$35.95

Breakfast Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95
Lox Bagel

$10.95

Bagel, Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Dill

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Petite Tenderloin, Egg, Bagel, Tomato, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

Quiche Cup

$6.95

Lunch

Ceasar Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Asiago Cheese

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.95
Cuban

$10.95

Sourdough Bread, Pork Butt, Ham, Pickles, Spicy Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Rueben

$12.95

Sourdough Rye, Corned Beef, Special Sauce, Kraut, Swiss Cheese

Steak Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.95

Sourdough Bread, Petite Tenderloin, Red Onion, Spring Mix, Chimichurri, Garlic Aioli

Turkey Avocado BLT

$11.95

Superfood Bread, Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Tostadas de Tinga

$9.95

Cafe Salad

$9.95

Barista

Americano

$3.39+

Breve

$3.39+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.69+

Cappuccino

$4.69+

Caramel Mocha

$5.29+

Caramello Latte

$5.29+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.39+

Coffee Box

$25.00

Coffee Brewed

$2.59+

Con Leche

$4.89+

Dirty Chai

$4.79+

Espresso

$2.69+

Flat White

$4.49+

Hot Chocolate

$3.89+

Latte

$4.69+

Macchiato

$3.39+

Mocha

$4.89+

Red Eye

$4.49+

Tea Hot

$3.49+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.59+

Barista Iced

Affogato

Frappe

$5.69+

Iced Americano

$3.79+

Iced Caramello

$5.29+

Iced Carmel Mocha

$4.99+

Iced Chai

$4.99+

Iced Coffee

$3.29+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.49+

Iced Con Leche

$5.29+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.79+

Iced Latte

$4.79+

Iced Mocha

$4.99+

Iced Toddy Shaker

$4.99+

Smoothie

$7.95

Suntan

$4.89+

Beverage

Coffee 1 lb.

$12.95

Iced Tea

$3.29

Italian Soda

$2.59

Juice Orange

$3.99+

Lemonade

$4.99+

Milk

$2.79+

Milk Chocolate

$3.29+

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Soda

$2.29

Water Bottled

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.99+
Sunday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 8:59 pm
World famous Cafe,Coffee, & Bakery- Main Street Sarasota.

1512 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236

