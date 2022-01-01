Main picView gallery

1899 Golf - Twinsburg 3094 Glenwood Blvd

3094 Glenwood Blvd

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Order Again

Shareables

BRUSCHETTA BOARD

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$7.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$16.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

CHIPS WITH SALSA AND QUESO

$5.00

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL

$12.00

GIANT BAVARIAN SOFT PRETZEL

$12.00

HUMMUS TRAY

$14.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

TEST ITEM

SIDEWINDER FRIES

$5.00

Flatbreads

BIANCO Flatbread

$12.00

HOUSE-MADE WHITE SAUCE, GARLIC, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, MOZZARELLA PEARLS, PARMESAN

CAPRESE Flatbread

$12.00

HOUSE-MADE WHITE SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA PEARLS, BASIL, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES. GARNISHED WITH AGED BALSAMIC GLAZE AND MICROGREENS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH Flatbread

$14.00

RANCH, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, CHICKEN, SMOKEHOUSE BACON, PARSLEY

CLASSICO ITALIAN Flatbread

$12.00

CIBO'S RED SAUCE, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA RICOTTA

THE GODFATHER Flatbread

$14.00

ARTISAN THIN CRUST, RED SAUCE, HOT HUNGARIAN PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI AND HOT CAPPICOLA TOPPED WITH RED PEPPER FLAKES AND SHAVED PARMESAN

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Game Day SpecialPizza

$9.99

Quesadillas

BUFFALO CHICKEN Quesadilla

$10.00

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, RED ONION, CELERY

SLOW SMOKED PULLED PORK Quesadilla

$10.00

SMOKED PULLED PORK, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA, BBQ, CILANTRO

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN Quesadilla

$10.00

RANCHERO, CHICKEN, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, CILANTRO

STEAK Quesadilla

$10.00

FILET MIGNON, CHEDDAR, RED ONION, PEPPERS, CILANTRO

Soft Tacos

SHRIMP TACOS

$10.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

STEAK TACOS

$10.00

PULLED PORK TACOS

$10.00

Kids

Kids CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Kids PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Salads

1899 CHOPPED

$10.00

ROMAINE, CARROT, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, BACON, MOZZARELLA GF

CAESAR

$10.00

FRESH CUT ROMAINE, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, AVOCADO, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN

Catering

BONELESS WINGS

$75.00

BRUSCHETTA

$45.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$40.00

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$80.00

Large Charcuterie

$125.00

LARGE CAESAR

$75.00

LARGE COCKTAIL MEATBALLS

$75.00

LARGE FRUIT TRAY

$70.00

LARGE PRETZEL TRAY

$60.00

LARGE VEGGIE TRAY

$75.00

LG HOUSE SALAD

$70.00

SIGNATURE FLATBREAD TRAY

$115.00

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$40.00

SMALL COCKTAIL MEATBALLS

$40.00

SMALL FRUIT TRAY

$40.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$35.00

SMALL PRETZEL TRAY

$35.00

SMALL VEGGIE TRAY

$45.00

Wing Tray

$75.00

STANDARD FLATBREAD TRAY

$95.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$95.00

Football Dinner

$725.00

SMALL CHARCUTERIE

$75.00

SMALL CHOPPED SALAD

$50.00

Gloves

Bridgestone Glove

$19.99

Srixon Glove

$16.00

Two Srixon Gloves

$25.00

Ping Tour Glove

$30.00

Golf Balls

Titleist Pro V1

$49.99

Titleist Pro V1X

$49.99

Bridgestone X-Series

$38.50

Srixon Z-Star

$44.99

Srixon Q-Star

$34.99

Srixon Soft Feel

$22.99

Titleist AVX

$49.99

Golf Equipment

Cleveland Milled Putter

$149.00

PXG Gen 4 Driver

$219.00

PXG Gen5 Driver

$499.00

PXG Gen5 Fairway Wood

$399.00

Mizuno JPX Forged Irons

$175.00

Cleveland Golf - Bloom Package Set

$799.99

Headware

1899 Logo Hat

$34.99

1899 Logo Hat

$29.99

Johnnie-O Hat

$28.00

Imperial Headware

$34.99

PXG Hat

$40.00

Johnnie-O

JO Brady Micro-Fleece 1/4 Zip

$128.00

JO Flex 1/4 Zip

$98.00

JO Titan Camo Hoodie

$118.00

JO Rodney Camo Fleece 1/4 Zip

$148.00

JO Gunnar Stripe Hoodie

$88.00

JO Original Logo Polo

$88.00

JO Pamlico Fleece Sweatshirt

$88.00

JO Camo Full-Zip Hoodie

$178.00

1899 T-Shirts

Magnolia Green Pocket T

$45.00

Gray Magnolia T

$30.00

Misc. Liquor

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Boulard Calvados VSOP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

NE Ohio's premier simulated golf experience. An oasis for golfers and non-golfers alike. Upscale surroundings, lively music, and a cool/casual vibe like nowhere else. Handcrafted cocktails, elevated bar food, 100s of carefully programmed golf courses from all over the world! Come by today!

Location

3094 Glenwood Blvd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

