1899 Golf - Twinsburg 3094 Glenwood Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
NE Ohio's premier simulated golf experience. An oasis for golfers and non-golfers alike. Upscale surroundings, lively music, and a cool/casual vibe like nowhere else. Handcrafted cocktails, elevated bar food, 100s of carefully programmed golf courses from all over the world! Come by today!
Location
3094 Glenwood Blvd, Twinsburg, OH 44087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Twinsburg
More near Twinsburg