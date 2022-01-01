  • Home
  • /
  • Tomah
  • /
  • Little Sweet - 1007 Superior Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Sweet 1007 Superior Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1007 Superior Avenue

Tomah, WI 54660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grapefruit Tea
Passion Fruit Tea
Strawberry Tea

Pure Tea Series

Green Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Earl Gray Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Assam Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Milk Tea Series

Classic Milk Tea

$5.65

Taro Milk Tea

$5.65

Rose Milk Tea

$5.65

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.65

Peach Milk Tea

$5.65

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$5.65

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.65

Banana Bread Milk Tea

$5.65

Fruit Tea Series

Honey Dew Fruit Tea

$6.99

Grapefruit Tea

$6.99

Passion Fruit Tea

$6.99

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.99

Strawberry Tea

$6.99

KumQuat Lemon Fruit Tea

$6.99

Longan Honey Tea

$6.99

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.99

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.99

Winter Melon Fruit Tea

$6.99

Cheese Foam Series

Cheese Foam Green Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Black Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Earl Gray Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Peach Oolong Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Classic Milk Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Rose Milk Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Peach Fruit Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.00

Cheese Foam Banana Bread Milk Tea

$6.00

Dah Dah Fruit Series

Strawberry Dah Dah

$6.50

Mango Dah Dah

$6.50

Grapefruit Dah Dah

$6.50

Peach Dah Dah

$6.50

Pineapple Dah Dah

$6.50

Passionfruit Dah Dah

$6.50

MAI Specialties

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Boba

$6.50

Brown Sugar Milk With Boba

$6.50

Herbal Jelly Brown Sugar Milk

$6.50

Mai's Signature Fruit Tea

$7.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Gee Gee

$6.50

Mango Gee Gee

$6.75

Pineapple Gee Gee

$6.50

Matcha Cloud Foam

$6.50

Mai's Floating Coffee

$6.25

Strawberry Bubbly

$6.99

Coconut & Mango YeYe

$6.50

Mango YeYe

$6.50

Fruit Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

$5.00

Your choice of three fruits

Summer Special

Summer Refreshing

$7.95

Sparkling Blush

$7.95

Lychee Rose

$6.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh fruit smoothies, bubble tea, coffee, or a dessert!

Website

Location

1007 Superior Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
d146e4e2-2bbc-441f-b12e-6d2f17e865b9 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peking Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 611
1013 Superior Ave Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI
orange star4.5 • 180
810 Superior Ave Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
TAPHOUSE TWENTY
orange starNo Reviews
201 Helen Walton Drive Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
Rutlin Project
orange starNo Reviews
10555 Freedom Road Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
R And S Spirits And Lounge - 229 Center St
orange starNo Reviews
229 Center St Wonewoc, WI 53968
View restaurantnext
Maybe Lately's - 117 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
117 N Main Street Viroqua, WI 54665
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tomah

Peking Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 611
1013 Superior Ave Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI
orange star4.5 • 180
810 Superior Ave Tomah, WI 54660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tomah
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston