Rutlin Project
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft beer and cocktail tavern with a self tapping craft beer wall. small amount of frozen food items offered, at this point. More food items offered next year.
Location
10555 Freedom Road, Tomah, WI 54660
Gallery