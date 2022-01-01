Double Barrel Bar imageView gallery

Rutlin Project

review star

No reviews yet

10555 Freedom Road

Tomah, WI 54660

Beer

Domestic Regular

$3.00

Domestic Special

$2.50

Import Beer

$4.00

Seltzer

Regular Seltzer

$4.00

Premium Seltzer

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Rail Mixed

$5.00

Rail Double

$7.00

Top Shelf Mixed

$6.00

Top Shelf Double

$8.00

Cocktail Special

$6.00

Rail Shot

$4.00

Call Shot

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Jaeger Bomb

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Grey Goose / Kettle One

$8.00

Grey Goose / Kettle One---DBL

$10.00

Old Fashioneds

Old Fashioned Rail

$7.00

Old Fashioned Korbel

$8.00

Old Fashioned Smokey

$9.00

Southern Comfort Old Fashion

SoCo Old Fashion

$8.00

Classics

Bloody Mary rail

$6.00

Bloody Buffet Wheatley

$7.00

Bloody Buffet Tito's

$8.00

Bloody Mary Grey Goose

$9.00

November

Butterscotch White Russian

$8.00

The Maddie

$8.00

Cranberry Delight

$7.00

Disaronno Sour

$9.00

Mezcal Manhattan

$9.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$12.00

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$11.00

Soda

Fountain Short

$1.00

Fountain Tall

$2.00

Can

$1.50

Juice

Juice Short

$2.00

Juice Tall

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Seedlip

Seedlip Cocktail

$7.00

Wine

375ml

$15.00

187ml

$8.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Beam Black

$11.00

Blanton's

$28.00

Bradshaw

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Chicken Cock

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek 12 year

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 year

$9.00

Legent

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

New Riff

$15.00

Red Cabin

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habenero

$8.00

Rabbit Hole

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$35.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Colonel EH Taylor

$14.00

Garrison

$16.00

Whistle Pig PiggyBack Rye

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Pendelton 20

$30.00

Very rare

Weller

$12.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Brandy

E & J Apple

Five-Star

Brandy

$5.00

Korbel

Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Sapphire

Karkov

Tanqueray

Tanqueray Seville Orange

Rum

Ron Diaz White

$5.00

Ron Diaz Spiced

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Scotch

Macallan 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Tequila

Espolon

$10.00

Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Del Maguey Pechuga Mezcal

$32.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Plata

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$24.00

Union Mezcal

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut Peach

Deep Eddy Cranberry

Grey Goose

Ketel One

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

Prairie Organic

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

Tito's

Wheatley

$5.00

Whiskey

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple

Jameson

Kessler

Mt. Royal Light

Sazerac

$12.00

Seagrams 7

Skrewball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

Uncle Nearest

$15.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Windsor

Windsor Black Cherry

Revel Stokes

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Cordials

Amaretto

Bailey's Apple Pie

Baileys

Disaronno

Drambouie

Jackson Morgan salted caramel

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Kinky Fruit Punch

Kinky Pink

Limencello

McGillicuddy's Cherry

McGillicuddy's Menthol

Ole Smokey Pumpkin Spice Cream

Rumchata

Rumplemintz

Sweet Vermouth

UV Blue

Yukon Jack

Chambord

Compari

Aperol

Moonshine

Peppermint Moonshine

$6.00

Pizza

Regular Pizza

$10.00

Specialty Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Cheese Curds W/Marinara

$7.00

Snacks

Bag of chips

$1.00

Candy

$1.00

College Dawgs Jerky

$8.00

Made in Wisconsin by 2 college guys from UW-Stevens Point.

Mixed or Regular Nuts

$2.00

Pretzels

King Pretzel

$14.00

Jalapeno Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Plain Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Clothing

Men's T-shirt

$20.00

Women's Slouch Tank

$20.00

Women's Racer Tank

$17.00

Leather Patch Hat

$25.00

Quarter-Zip

$45.00

Hat

$20.00

Ian's Sweatshirts

$40.00

Ian's Hats

$25.00

Double Barrel Glassware

Tumbler

$20.00

Etched/Belgian Glass

$6.00

Barrel Mug

$24.00

Misc DBB Items

Double Barrel Flag

$12.00

Double Barrel Decal

$6.00

Double Barrel Can Coozie

$3.00

Day Pass

$5.00

Motel Units

One Night

$100.00

2 nights Motel Rental

$160.00

3 nights Motel Rental

$220.00

1 Bedroom Cabin

One Night

$150.00

Two Nights

$250.00

Three Nights

$300.00

Weekly Rate

$550.00

A Frame Large

One Night

$275.00

Two Nights

$500.00

Sleeps 6

Three Nights

$700.00

Weekly Rate

$850.00

70s Vintage AFrame

One Night

$250.00

Two Nights

$400.00

Three Nights

$600.00

Weekly Rate

$750.00

Camping Sites

1 Night Camping

$30.00

2 or More Nights - cost/nite

$25.00

Monthly Rental #14

Cozy Cabin #14

$1,000.00

Drink Specials

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

BOGO

$3.00

Weekly

Mixed Drink Special

$6.00

Martini Special

$8.00

Shot Special

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craft beer and cocktail tavern with a self tapping craft beer wall. small amount of frozen food items offered, at this point. More food items offered next year.

10555 Freedom Road, Tomah, WI 54660

