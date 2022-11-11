Restaurant header imageView gallery

1st Street Lounge 119 W 1st St

review star

No reviews yet

119 W 1st St

O'Fallon, IL 62269

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (8)
STEAK PHILLYCHEESE

BEVERAGES

WATER

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

MT. DEW

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.95

FITZ BOTTLED ROOTBEER

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

CLUB SODA

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$2.50

BLOODY MARY MIX

$2.50

REDBULL

$3.75

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$3.75

Fitz DIET Rootbeer

$3.50

APPETIZERS

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$9.99

Toss in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

BONELESS WINGS

$7.49

Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE BITES

$6.99

Served with jalapeno ranch.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

EGGROLLS

$6.99

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.29

Served with Ranch.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.29

Served with Ranch.

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$6.99

Served with house made wasabi ranch.

LARGE LOADED FRIES

$6.99

Smothered with queso cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.

LARGE LOADED CHIPS

$6.99

Smothered with warm queso cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$7.49

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.99

Add or Substitute Queso Cheese if you'd like!

BURGERS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$7.99

BEAST BURGER

$13.49

Double angus burger topped with sliced pastrami, milted swiss and cheddar cheese. Top with your choice of toppings.

FRISCO MELT

$10.99

Double angus beef patty topped with house made frisco sauce with swiss cheese and american cheese served on sour dough bread. Try it with Bacon!

KOREAN PORK BURGER

$12.49

Grilled pork patty basted in gochujang chili sauce, topped with Asian slaw, and drizzled with sriracha mayo.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$8.99

Single or double ($2) beef patty topped with sliced mushrooms, grilled onions, and Swiss cheese - add additional toppings of your choice.

SIGNATURE VEGGIE BURGER

$12.99

Hungry Planet veggie patty with sliced avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, with a spicy mayo. Plain option with your choice of toppings available under build your own burger!

SALADS & SOUP

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.79

Fried or Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce. Served on mixed greens with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, Crisp romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing.

COBB CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Mixed greens topped with chicken (grilled or fried), hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

Fried or grilled chicken, tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

SOUP & SALAD

$6.99

Side house salad and a bowl of soup of the day.

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$3.50

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$2.50

SANDWICHES

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Served on sourdough bread with tomato, bacon, and 3 cheeses.

BLT SANDWICH

$7.99

Served on toasted sourdough bread with mayo. Add avocado for $1

STEAK PHILLYCHEESE

$11.99

Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Try it with Chipotle sauce!

PASTRAMI MELT

$13.49

Sliced pastrami piled high with melted swiss cheese and your choice of Frisco sauce or Dijon mustard on sourdough bread.

HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

House breaded chicken breast (grilled available) with lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun. Try it Buffalo!

TUNA MELT

$8.99

WRAPS

CHIPOLTE CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

Sliced grilled chicken breasts with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, with a creamy chipotle sauce. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Add avocado for $1

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

Tossed in your choice of medium or hot sauce. Order fried or grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$10.49

Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch in a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.49

Fried or grilled chicken, tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in flour tortilla.

SWEET AND SPICY CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, with bacon, lettuce, cucumber, sliced avocado, and red onion in a warm flour tortilla.

KIDS MENU

CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

PIZZAS

LOTS A MEAT PIZZA

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon.

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

SIDES

HOUSE CHIPS

$2.50

FRESH CUT FRIES

$2.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

LOADED POTATO CHIPS

$4.00

LOADED FRIES

$4.00

PASTA SALAD

$2.50

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

FRUIT CUP

$2.50

SAUCES

2OZ QUESO CHEESE

$0.50

4OZ QUESO CHEESE

$0.50

2OZ RANCH

$0.25

4OZ RANCH

$0.50

4OZ BBQ

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

2OZ MAYO

$0.25

EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$0.25

2oz Salsa

$0.25

2OZ HOT SAUCE

$0.25

Chipotle Sauce

$0.25

4oz Salsa

$0.50

ADD ONS

AVACODO

$1.00

ADD BACON

$0.49

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$3.00

ADD CHICKEN FINGERS (2)

$2.00

ADD BURGER PATTY

$2.00

ADD TOMATOS

$0.25

SIDE RAW JALAPENOS

$0.25

SIDE GRILLED JALAPENOS

$0.25

ADD EGG

$0.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned hometown bar & restaurant in the heart of downtown O'Fallon

Location

119 W 1st St, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
104 South Cherry Street O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
531 W. HWY 50 O'FALLON, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL) - 630 West Hwy 50
orange starNo Reviews
630 West Hwy 50 O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
1425 N. Greenmount Rd O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
O'Town Food Hall & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Central Park Dr O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
1630 Illinois Highway 50 O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Map
More near O'Fallon
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston