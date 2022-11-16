Restaurant header imageView gallery

2Ten Sunset

review star

No reviews yet

145 E Sunset Rd D-100

El Paso, TX 79922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

20oz SPANISH LATTE
16oz LATTE
20oz DRIP TO-GO

SEASONAL

12oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

12oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$4.75
16oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

16oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$5.25
20oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

20oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$5.45
12oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

12oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$4.75
16oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

16oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$5.25
20oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

20oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$5.45

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$4.50+

MAPLE LATTE

$4.50+

S'MORES LATTE

$4.50+

DRIP COFFEE

12oz DRIP TO-GO

12oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.00
16oz DRIP TO-GO

16oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.25
20oz DRIP TO-GO

20oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.50

CAFE AU LAIT

12oz CAFE AU LAIT

12oz CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75
16oz CAFE AU LAIT

16oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00
20oz CAFE AU LAIT

20oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.25

ESPRESSO | CLASSICS

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25
12oz AMERICANO

12oz AMERICANO

$3.65
16oz AMERICANO

16oz AMERICANO

$3.85
20oz AMERICANO

20oz AMERICANO

$3.95
12oz CAPPUCCINO

12oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
16oz CAPPUCCINO

16oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.50
20oz CAPPUCCINO

20oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.95
12oz LATTE

12oz LATTE

$4.25
16oz LATTE

16oz LATTE

$4.50
20oz LATTE

20oz LATTE

$4.95

SWEET + COFFEE

12oz SPANISH LATTE

12oz SPANISH LATTE

$4.75
16oz SPANISH LATTE

16oz SPANISH LATTE

$5.00
20oz SPANISH LATTE

20oz SPANISH LATTE

$5.25
12oz HONEY LATTE

12oz HONEY LATTE

$4.75
16oz HONEY LATTE

16oz HONEY LATTE

$5.00
20oz HONEY LATTE

20oz HONEY LATTE

$5.25
12oz ROASTED COCONUT

12oz ROASTED COCONUT

$4.75
16oz ROASTED COCONUT

16oz ROASTED COCONUT

$5.00
20oz ROASTED COCONUT

20oz ROASTED COCONUT

$5.25
12oz HORCHATA LATTE

12oz HORCHATA LATTE

$4.75
16oz HORCHATA LATTE

16oz HORCHATA LATTE

$5.00
20oz HORCHATA LATTE

20oz HORCHATA LATTE

$5.25
12oz 7TH HEAVEN

12oz 7TH HEAVEN

$4.75
16oz 7TH HEAVEN

16oz 7TH HEAVEN

$5.00
20oz 7TH HEAVEN

20oz 7TH HEAVEN

$5.25

COLD + NITRO

12oz NITRO COLD BREW

12oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.45
16oz NITRO COLD BREW

16oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.95
20oz NITRO COLD BREW

20oz NITRO COLD BREW

$5.25
12oz NITRO LEMONADE

12oz NITRO LEMONADE

$3.75
16oz NITRO LEMONADE

16oz NITRO LEMONADE

$4.00
20oz NITRO LEMONADE

20oz NITRO LEMONADE

$4.25
12oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

12oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$3.50
16oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

16oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$3.75
20oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

20oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$4.25

SMOOTHIES

16oz MANGO SMOOTHIE

16oz MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
16oz STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

16oz STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50
16oz PEACH PEAR APRICOT SMOOTHIE

16oz PEACH PEAR APRICOT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TEA + MILK

12oz MATCHA

12oz MATCHA

$4.75
16oz MATCHA

16oz MATCHA

$5.25
20oz MATCHA

20oz MATCHA

$5.50
12oz ORGANIC CHAI

12oz ORGANIC CHAI

$4.75
16oz ORGANIC CHAI

16oz ORGANIC CHAI

$5.00
20oz ORGANIC CHAI

20oz ORGANIC CHAI

$5.25
12oz TURMERIC GINGER

12oz TURMERIC GINGER

$4.75
16oz TURMERIC GINGER

16oz TURMERIC GINGER

$5.00
20oz TURMERIC GINGER

20oz TURMERIC GINGER

$5.25
12oz LONDON FOG

12oz LONDON FOG

$4.50
16oz LONDON FOG

16oz LONDON FOG

$4.75
20oz LONDON FOG

20oz LONDON FOG

$5.00

TEA

12oz EARL GREY

12oz EARL GREY

$3.15
16oz EARL GREY

16oz EARL GREY

$3.50
20oz EARL GREY

20oz EARL GREY

$3.75
12oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

12oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.15
16oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

16oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50
20oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

20oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.75
12oz CHAMOMILE

12oz CHAMOMILE

$3.15
16oz CHAMOMILE

16oz CHAMOMILE

$3.50
20oz CHAMOMILE

20oz CHAMOMILE

$3.75
12oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

12oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.15
16oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

16oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.50
20oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

20oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.75
12oz JASMINE

12oz JASMINE

$3.15
16oz JASMINE

16oz JASMINE

$3.50
20oz JASMINE

20oz JASMINE

$3.75
12oz TURMERIC GINGER

12oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.15
16oz TURMERIC GINGER

16oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.50
20oz TURMERIC GINGER

20oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.75
16oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

16oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

$3.25
20oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

20oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

$3.50
16oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

16oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

$3.25
20oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

20oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

$3.50

OTHER DRINKS

12oz SCOUT

12oz SCOUT

$3.25
16oz SCOUT

16oz SCOUT

$3.50
20oz SCOUT

20oz SCOUT

$3.75
12oz BROWN COW

12oz BROWN COW

$3.00
16oz BROWN COW

16oz BROWN COW

$3.25
20oz BROWN COW

20oz BROWN COW

$3.75
12 oz MILK

12 oz MILK

$2.00
JUICE

JUICE

$3.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.25

PASTRIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.67

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.69

CHOCOLATE CHUNK - BAR

$3.39

LEMON CRUMB - BAR

$3.39

MARSHMALLOW

$2.96

TOFFEE BLONDIE - BAR

$3.39

OFFICE HERO

OFFICE HERO COFFEE

OFFICE HERO COFFEE

$17.95

BAGS OF COFFEE

12oz Star City

12oz Star City

$12.50
12oz Maravilla

12oz Maravilla

$12.50
12oz The Choice

12oz The Choice

$12.50
12oz Contento

12oz Contento

$12.50
12oz Dark Roast

12oz Dark Roast

$12.50
12oz Decaf

12oz Decaf

$12.50
12oz Guatemala

12oz Guatemala

$12.50
12oz Ethiopia

12oz Ethiopia

$12.50
12oz Mexico

12oz Mexico

$12.50
12oz Brazil Yellow Bourbon

12oz Brazil Yellow Bourbon

$12.50
12oz Sumatra Bener

12oz Sumatra Bener

$12.50
5 lb Bag of Coffee

5 lb Bag of Coffee

$65.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

2Ten is committed to providing an always welcoming experience while offering premium coffee, fresh baked pastries and delicious eats.

Location

145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso, TX 79922

Directions

Gallery
2Ten image
2Ten image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 601-El Paso West
orange starNo Reviews
6401 South Desert Blvd El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
Barbacoa Los Primos
orange starNo Reviews
5500 Doniphan Drive El Paso, TX 79932
View restaurantnext
Nick's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1071 Country Club El Paso, TX 79932
View restaurantnext
Flip's Neighborhood Bar - 1071 Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
1071 Country Club El PASO, TX 79932
View restaurantnext
Aurellia's
orange starNo Reviews
1620 North Resler El Paso, TX 79911
View restaurantnext
Los Aguachiles - 7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
7470 Cimarron Market AveBuilding 9, suite 100 El Paso, TX 79911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston