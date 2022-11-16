2Ten Sunset
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
2Ten is committed to providing an always welcoming experience while offering premium coffee, fresh baked pastries and delicious eats.
Location
145 E Sunset Rd D-100, El Paso, TX 79922
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 601-El Paso West
No Reviews
6401 South Desert Blvd El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurant
Flip's Neighborhood Bar - 1071 Country Club
No Reviews
1071 Country Club El PASO, TX 79932
View restaurant