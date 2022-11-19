3 Keys Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
3 Keys Brewing is a family friendly brewery with a full kitchen on site serving up gourmet style pub fare. With an inviting social atmosphere, we have a weekly list of entertainment, music and food and drink specials.
Location
2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton, FL 34208
